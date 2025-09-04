Atlanta Falcons DB Xavier Watts's Low-Key Reaction to Being Named Starter
The Atlanta Falcons drafted safety Xavier Watts out of Notre Dame with the 96th overall pick in the third round of the 2025 NFL draft. Last Thursday, Watts was named as a starter ahead of Atlanta’s Week 1 divisional showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
His reaction to the news helped showcase the calm under fire demeanor the Falcons are expecting from him as All-Pro Jessie Bates’s partner in the backfield.
“Safety coach kind of just came into the room. It was like, ‘All right, I’m going to tell everybody you’re going to be starting.’ It was me and Jessie [Bates] in there,” Watts said. “It was like 7:40 a.m., 7:50 a.m., kind of just came in and was like, ‘All right, you’re going to be a starter.’ I was like, ‘All right, cool.’”
Watts was informed very casually that he would be named the starter, and his reaction was very down-to-earth. It’s only natural that he’d at least be a little nervous heading into his first NFL game, as the starter no less.
“I mean, everybody’s going to have some nerves coming into your first career game, first start, but I mean, I’ve been preparing,” Watts said.
He played in Atlanta’s first two exhibition games, for a total of 67 preseason snaps. The rookie had three tackles and was targeted just once, and he gave up zero receptions. Watts also had plenty of reps with the starters during camp to prove he could handle the starting role.
“Watts came in and really showed a serious demeanor, a real significant role increase as he was able to go throughout the whole process,” head coach Raheem Morris said on Wednesday. “Whether it was first team, second team, like you guys have seen him juggle throughout the whole time, right? You got first-team reps. You had second-team reps. You had third-team reps. You had developmental reps. They had everything. So, I'm just really proud of how those guys handled their business.”
Bates has helped Watts transition into the NFL, allowing the rookie to feel more comfortable.
“Honestly, I think the biggest thing with Jessie is just who he is as a person,” Watts said. “You’re coming into something completely new. You’re coming into the NFL. You don’t really know what to expect. You don’t know if guys are going to be welcoming. And he’s been very, very welcoming. And I feel like that’s made me feel more comfortable being out there on the field, especially being with him. You know, he’s a true leader, so it’s been good.”
Watts will take the field with Bates on Sunday against NFC South rival Tampa Bay on Sunday. Both players are touted as ball hawks, and Watts has admitted he wants to compete against Bates to get interceptions.
“If I get the chance to be alongside with Jessie, playing this year, you know, I’d love to compete with him for interceptions,” Watts said earlier this offseason.
Atlanta opens the 2025 season at home against division foe Tampa Bay in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Kickoff is at 1:00 p.m. EST with television coverage on FOX.