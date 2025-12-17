Falcons Rookie Safety Mirroring Success of Teammate Jessie Bates

All offseason, there was talk about the similarities between a pair of Atlanta Falcons defenders, with Watts even mentioning that he models his game after fellow safety Jessie Bates.

Head coach Raheem Morris elaborated on the comparisons before the season started.

“Both [Bates and Watts] being very highly competitive, both being very cerebral, like we talked about, both having a unique skillset of being a visual player on the quarterback and being able to pick up things very quickly,” Head coach Raheem Morris said. “ But very close, very similar, probably what a Jessie Bates probably was as a rookie.”

Statistically, Watts has backed it up, becoming the first NFL rookie since his teammate in 2017 to record at least 60 tackles and three interceptions in his first year in the league.

The similarities between the safeties don’t end on the stat sheet. The personalities of the pair line up almost as closely as their playing styles.

“You know X [Xavier] and I are very similar,” Bates said. “You know he’s kind of reserved, kind of calm. You can’t really get him out of his shell too much.”

The veteran safety sees this as a good thing. Bates sees this as Watt’s ability to lock in during action.

“As a safety, you've got to be poised. You got to be calm. You got to be able to communicate when things get crazy. And I never see him panic or anything like that,” Bates said.

Watts has quickly become an important piece of the Falcons' defense. He currently leads the team in interceptions (3), is third in total tackles (79), tied third in passes defended (7) and has only surrendered 262 total yards on the season (18.17 yards per game) per Pro Football Focus. This total ranks as the second-lowest among all Falcons defenders with 500 or more snaps this season, trailing only linebacker Divine Deablo, who has allowed 102 yards.

All offseason, the Falcons were hoping Xavier Watts could be the next Jessie Bates: an All-Pro safety with a knack for forcing turnovers. After 14 games, it certainly seems that he is trending in that direction, following in Bates’ own footsteps as a rookie.

The drafted safety Xavier Watts 96th overall in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft. During his rookie season, he has managed to solidify himself as a key member of the defense.

