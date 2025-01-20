New Falcons DC Jeff Ulbrich Has Ties to 2 Starting Defenders
Atlanta Falcons newly hired defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich has plenty of experience with head coach Raheem Morris, as the two shared the sideline from 2015-20 in Atlanta.
During the last 11 games of their final season together, Morris served as interim head coach while Ulbrich was the interim defensive coordinator. They remained in contact over the four years that followed.
And so, with Ulbrich back in Atlanta after being tabbed to replace previous defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake on Saturday evening, familiarity and comfort is an integral theme.
But it goes beyond Morris.
Ulbrich has coached two of the Falcons' defensive cornerstones in defensive tackle Grady Jarrett and cornerback A.J. Terrell. Jarrett was in Atlanta for the entirety of Ulbrich's first stint, while Terrell's rookie season came in 2020 when Ulbrich called the defense on first and second downs before handing over the call sheet to Morris for third down.
Playing primarily in Ulbrich's defense in 2020, Jarrett started all 16 games, making 52 tackles, eight tackles for loss, four sacks and 21 quarterback hits en route to his second career Pro Bowl nod.
Ulbrich said the Falcons spoke with Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney before Atlanta drafted Jarrett in 2015, and Swinney told the organization that if he were to start an NFL franchise, Jarrett would be his first pick.
And as he watched Jarrett ascend from fifth-round pick to two-time Pro Bowler, Ulbrich said Swinney's confidence was validated.
"He is a guy you really can tell offenses are always aware of, whether that is sliding the protection to him or getting help to the guys that he’s on," Ulbrich said in 2020. "He is definitely a game-wrecker in an offense’s mind."
Terrell, meanwhile, started all 14 of his appearances and recorded 74 tackles, three tackles for loss, one interception and seven passes defended.
Ulbrich said at the time Terrell experienced significantly fewer bumps in the road than most rookie cornerbacks.
"His poise and what he's done out there is not indicative of a rookie," Ulbrich said in 2020. "It's more indicative of a five, six, seven-year vet and combine that with great physical skill, he's been a huge bright spot for us."
Ulbrich also has experience with cornerback Lamar Jackson, who's currently on a reserve/futures contract with Atlanta. Jackson played in one game with the New York Jets in 2021, which was Ulbrich's first year calling plays.
But ultimately, times have changed since Ulbrich's last stint in Atlanta. Jarrett, 32, has only 11 sacks in four years since Ulbrich left, though he missed half the 2023 season with a torn ACL suffered in Week 8. Terrell, conversely, had one of his best seasons in 2024 after signing a four-year extension in August.
Ulbrich has changed, too -- and while his hiring is rooted in past ties to Morris, he'll start with an almost entirely new canvas to craft this offseason in Atlanta.