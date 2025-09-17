Atlanta Falcons Defense Already Changing Minds at ESPN
With the exception of Michael Penix Jr. with the No. 8 selection in the 2024 NFL Draft, every pick the Atlanta Falcons have made in the first four rounds of the last two drafts have been on defense.
Investment in defense has been a long time coming, and the early returns are probably better than anyone could have expected in Atlanta. After two weeks, the Falcons are No. 2 in total yards, scoring, and turnover differential, and they're No. 5 in sacks.
They're doing it with key contributions from the past two draft classes, including defensive linemen Ruke Orhorhoro and Brandon Dorlus from the 2024 class, and a 2025 class full of contributors in edge rushers James Pearce Jr. and Jalon Walker, as well as defensive backs Xavier Watts and Billy Bowman Jr.
The Falcons' defense was expected to be improved over a 2024 unit that woefully underachieved, but even the biggest optimists wouldn't have expected the results they've seen in the first two weeks.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano wrote a column on Wednesday morning, and included something that they've already changed their minds about after two games. For Graziano, it was the Falcons' defense.
"I might have underestimated the Falcons' defense," Graziano wrote on ESPN. "Atlanta is relying on rookies in four key spots, but all four are playing well and looked outstanding, flustering J.J. McCarthy on Sunday night. When I visited their training camp in late July, I talked to defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, who was fired up about the new scheme they were installing. He told me, 'I wouldn't want to play us the first couple of weeks of the season.'"
Ulbrich's message to Graziano may have proved prophetic with the defense's early success. Graziano poses a thought that we already have an answer for.
"Maybe the rookie edge rusher combination of Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr., helped by the veteran leadership of Leonard Floyd, is a lot better than the pass rushes of recent Falcons teams. And I know they're excited about rookie defensive backs Billy Bowman Jr. and Xavier Watts. Can they sustain this all season and make a real run at the postseason?"
This is the deepest and most talented group of edge rushers the Falcons have assembled, maybe... ever, let alone recent teams. Remember seeing Ade Ogundeji and Steven Means start a combined 25 games in 2021?
It's a low bar for a franchise that has routinely ignored the position and missed badly when they have rarely tried to address it. The bigger questions are his second and third. Can they sustain it and make a real run at the playoffs?
No and Yes.
The Falcons have seven sacks through two games. That's a pace for 59.5 for the season. Possible, but unlikely. Will they finish No. 2 in scoring and No. 2 in total defense at season's end? Probably not.
Can they sustain the improvement and keep pressuring quarterbacks in a way they haven't in over a decade? Yes.
Can they make a real run at the playoffs? Yes.
The young players on defense will continue to improve, even if they don't get to face an overmatched Vikings' offense every week. They can have a better defense, without better results, based on the competition they face.
However, that's just one side of the ball.
The Falcons' offense is No. 10 in total yards but only 21st in scoring at 21.0 points per game. The Falcons' offense has yet to find its stride, and to be fair, they didn't need Michael Penix to push the ball downfield against the Vikings last week. Wide receivers Drake London and Darnell Mooney clearly weren't 100%.
We've seen a false dawn with these Falcons before, but with a more balanced team, it feels more sustainable this time.
The Falcons are winning over skeptics. Now, they just need to keep winning games.