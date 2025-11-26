How Next-Man-Up Mentality Helped Snap Falcons Losing Skid

The Atlanta Falcons have been navigating a wave of injuries all season long. Starting right tackle Kaleb McGary went down for the season right before Week 1, quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is sidelined for the year with a partially torn ACL and wide receiver Drake London has been in and out of the lineup.

Those are just the headline setbacks on one side of the ball. The Falcons' injury list has run far deeper than that.

However, on Sunday, none of that mattered, as the Falcons battled through injury to snap a five-game skid and stick it to their biggest rivals, the New Orleans Saints. Sunday was a day of firsts on offense. Darnell Mooney caught his first touchdown of the season, a beautiful 49-yard moonball. David Sills caught his first career touchdown and Dylan Drummond hauled in his first career NFL receptions, three of them for 18 yards.

The Falcons showed off their “next man up” mentality in the win over the Saints, and the players in the locker room felt it too.

“It was huge, man,” running back Bijan Robinson said regarding the players stepping up on offense with Drake London out. “Like we always talk about, next man up.”

Robinson didn’t stop there; he went to highlight the energy and effort the receivers brought on Sunday, an effort he said they show every week.

“They practice very hard. And David Sills, man, like I can’t tell you, just the motivation that he brings to this offense. Like every single drive, every single play, he’s always encouraging, he’s always ready to go… and he just works hard,” the back continued. “Drum [Dylan Drummond] works his butt off.”

And for Mooney? It was just a matter of when, not if.

“Shout out to Moon [Mooney], man. Like Moon was waiting for this one,” Robinson concluded.

Atlanta has embraced a “next man up” mentality all year on defense, but for the first time this season, it translated to the offensive side of the ball. Through the Falcons' first 10 games of the season, no receiver, other than London, had caught a touchdown pass; on Sunday, two different receivers reeled in a touchdown.

London is currently considered week-to-week and may be back this Sunday for a matchup with the New York Jets. With six games left and Atlanta sitting two games back in the NFC South, the playoff path is narrow, but not closed. If the Falcons hope to stay in the hunt, they’ll need to keep leaning on that same next man up mindset that clicked on Sunday.

