Falcons Stock Report After Broncos Blowout: Kirk Cousins, Jimmy Lake Trending Down
The Atlanta Falcons (6-5) suffered their largest loss in over three years Sunday, falling 38-6 to the Denver Broncos (6-5) on Empower Field at Mile High in Denver.
Atlanta's 32-point margin of defeat is its biggest since a 43-3 drubbing by the Dallas Cowboys on Nov. 14, 2021.
Now, the Falcons enter the bye week on a two-game skid, though they remain above .500 and hold a 1.5-game lead over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the NFC South crown.
The sky isn't falling -- though at least for some, their stock is. Here's who's rising and falling after Sunday's blowout defeat.
Stock Up:
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
McCloud caught six passes -- tied for the second-most in his seven-year career -- for 46 yards, his sixth-best output as a professional.
With his performance, McCloud now has a career-high 41 receptions this season. He has 381 receiving yards, which is also a career best.
DB Jessie Bates III
Atlanta’s defense allowed a season-high 38 points, but Bates did his part.
The reigning All-Pro safety tied for the team lead with 10 tackles while adding a pass breakup and forced fumble. In an otherwise lethargic, lifeless performance, Bates brought energy and his typical playmaking to the Falcons’ backend.
Unfortunately for Bates, as fellow safety Justin Simmons noted postgame, Atlanta didn’t play well enough on defense to win.
QB Michael Penix Jr.
It’s usually not ideal when the backup quarterback makes such a list, and Penix’s inclusion speaks as much to the brutality of Atlanta’s collective performance as much as his own.
Still, Penix, the draft’s No. 8 overall pick, played well in his second NFL appearance. He went 2-of-4 for 24 yards and threw a strong deep ball to receiver Casey Washington down the left sideline, holding the safety with his eyes to ensure Washington had a one-on-one opportunity.
Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix stole the show, throwing for 307 yards and four touchdowns, but Penix’s performance across his two drives was encouraging.
Stock Down:
This Season's Trajectory
Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said Sunday's loss doesn't change the way he thinks about his team. It was a difficult day for the organization, he said, but not one that he believes will define the season.
Regardless, Atlanta's lost two games for the first time this year. In Week 10, the Falcons dropped a winnable game to a then-2-7 New Orleans Saints squad, 20-17. Against Denver, Atlanta failed to bring the effort and physicality needed to win, Morris said.
The Falcons ruled out eight players due to injury Friday, put two on injured reserve Saturday and lost five more due to in-game injuries Sunday. Morris didn't use it as an excuse.
It's important to recognize the shorthanded nature with which Atlanta flew to Denver, but the Falcons were overwhelmed in all three phases -- a concerning notion to ponder over the bye week.
Jimmy Lake
Lake, the Falcons' first-year defensive coordinator, oversaw a unit that allowed 400 yards of offense and 22 first downs. The Broncos had four different players catch at least four passes, while five players scored touchdowns.
Atlanta made a few plays in the backfield, as it recorded four tackles for loss, but Denver's offense scored on six of its eight possessions.
Outside linebacker Matthew Judon recorded a sack late in the second quarter, which gave the Falcons double-digit sacks on the season -- after playing 42 quarters, excluding an overtime win vs. Tampa Bay in Week 5 during which the defense didn't see the field after regulation.
The Falcons have played a bend-but-don't-break style of defense this season. Down three cornerbacks, two linebackers and a pair of defensive linemen, Atlanta played lots of soft zone defense and didn't blitz much Sunday.
The result was a 32-point defeat.
QB Kirk Cousins
For the first time in his 13-year pro career, Cousins has failed to throw a touchdown pass in consecutive games. He threw for just 173 yards, his first time under 200 yards since Week 1, and tossed an interception while taking three sacks.
Cousins completed 18-of-27 passes before being removed from the game with nine minutes left in the fourth quarter. Without much production from the running game -- Atlanta totaled just 50 yards on 21 attempts -- the Broncos pinned their ears back and pressured Cousins.
And on Sunday, neither he nor the Falcons had much of an answer.