Falcons Had Pre-Draft Interest in Broncos QB Bo Nix After 'Great Workout'
During the lead-up to April's NFL Draft, the Atlanta Falcons sent an extensive contingency headlined by head coach Raheem Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot to the University of Washington.
In Seattle, the Falcons' staff worked out Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. for roughly half an hour on a windy day. Penix ultimately impressed Atlanta enough to be the team's first-round draft choice at No. 8 overall a few weeks later.
But the Falcons' interest in Penix -- or drafting a quarterback so high -- wasn't an isolated situation.
Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson said during his press conference Wednesday that Atlanta flew a similarly large group to Eugene, Oregon, to workout signal caller Bo Nix during the pre-draft process.
The Falcons chose Penix. Now, they'll face Nix and the Denver Broncos at 4:05 p.m. Sunday inside Empower Field at Mile High.
But even though Atlanta didn't select Nix, it still feels kindly about the 24-year-old passer.
"He did a great workout for us up there," Robinson said. "Just talking with him, the guy totally loves football. He's all in. Can tell how smart he was. Obviously, he's got some twitch in his arm. He can make every single throw. Extremely athletic.
"All those things were the reason why he was drafted where he was. We had a lot of like for him as well, certainly leading up to it. "
Nix has completed 63.6% of his passes for 1,968 yards, 10 touchdowns and six interceptions. He's added 291 yards and four scores on the ground. Morris touted Broncos coach Sean Payton for generating easy completions for Nix, an important part in creating comfort for young quarterbacks.
Prior to the draft, Morris said he got to know Nix personally. He was impressed then. He's perhaps even more impressed now.
"I know what type of listener he is. I know how well he can pick up those things and develop," Morris said Wednesday. "I’ve got a lot of respect for him just throughout the draft process of being able to go work with him just a little bit and find out who he is and what he's about.
"He's done a great job of using his legs -- I think he's really taken the league by storm with his ability to run and all those type of things."
Morris added he was aware of Nix's athleticism, but he's been surprised by Denver's willingness to incorporate Nix into its running game. Play extension is one thing, but calling designed quarterback runs is another.
Yet as Morris looks to the future -- Sunday's matchup -- through a fresh lens, the Nix-centric part of his mind may always be back in Eugene.
"He's definitely a guy that was a competitor. He was sharp. He was fun to be around, and it looks like that's how he's playing," Morris said. "He's feisty. He's got an edge to him. He's not afraid to use his legs. He's learning every single day. He's got a growth mindset about him."
The Falcons have spoken highly of Penix, who's the backup to veteran Kirk Cousins and has only one pass -- a 13-yard completion against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7 during mop-up duty -- under his belt.
Atlanta's vision has long been to have a succession plan behind Cousins. Morris wants the organization to avoid "quarterback purgatory," as he's consistently described it.
Penix, ultimately, earned the right to spearhead that plan. It could have been Nix. Now, the Falcons get four quarters Sunday to weigh the opportunity cost.
"It's no surprise to see he's having some success, especially early on," Robinson said. "He's a veteran guy that's played a lot of college football. Still learning the NFL game, but very, very talented.”