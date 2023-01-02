Flick's Forum: 'Encouraging' Falcons QB Desmond Ridder Proves Poise, Promise

Atlanta Falcons rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder keeps checking boxes that coach Arthur Smith has set out for him ... but has he done enough to earn the job in 2023?

When Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith stood in front of reporters two days after his team lost to the Baltimore Ravens and was officially eliminated from playoff contention, he listed several boxes that rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder needed to check before he could be dubbed the "quarterback of the future."

Among the things Smith named were situational football, "got to have it" situations and, most importantly, winning.

Fast forward some six days later and Smith was back at the podium, minutes after Atlanta's 20-19 victory over the Arizona Cardinals in which Ridder logged not only his first career win but also his first game-winning drive, including a critical 3rd and 7 conversion on a tight-window pass to tight end MyCole Pruitt just after the two-minute warning.

It was a throw that required the utmost confidence in his abilities and served as a quality illustration of the poise and ball placement that have impressed Smith thus far - and above all else, checked a huge box in the evaluation.