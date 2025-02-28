Raiders Make Decision on Former Falcons QB Desmond Ridder
Former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder is on the move once again.
Ridder, who was traded to the Arizona Cardinals in March 2024 and claimed off Arizona's practice squad by the Las Vegas Raiders in October, is a restricted free agent, but he's been informed the Raiders won't tender him this offseason, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
As a result, Ridder will hit the open market when free agency begins March 12.
Ridder started the last four games of his rookie season with the Falcons in 2022, completing 63.5% of his passes for 708 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. Atlanta, then led by head coach Arthur Smith, gave Ridder the reins to the offense in 2023.
But Ridder was benched twice, battling turnover woes -- 12 interceptions and 12 fumbles -- and streaky play. He passed for 2,836 yards and 12 touchdowns while running in five more scores across 15 games and 13 starts.
In six appearances -- one start -- in 2024, Ridder completed 61.2% of his passes for 458 yards and two touchdowns. His lone start came against the Falcons in Week 15, during which he went 23-for-39 passing for 208 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in a 15-9 defeat.
Before the Falcons played the Raiders, Morris praised Ridder but admitted Atlanta didn't want his services any longer.
"He can run the football, he's talented, he's athletic, he's big, he throws the football, did a lot of good things," Morris said in December. "He wasn't able to lead our team into the way that we wanted him to go to the future. He's getting a second opportunity, like a lot of quarterbacks do in this league."
The Falcons landed receiver Rondale Moore in exchange for Ridder. Moore suffered a torn ACL on Aug. 7 during joint practices with the Miami Dolphins and he missed the remainder of the season. He's also a free agent this spring.