Former Falcons LB Breaks Silence, Blasts Critics After Quitting 49ers
Just over two months removed from being a national talking point for refusing to play for the San Francisco 49ers in the middle of a Thursday Night Football game, former Atlanta Falcons linebacker De'Vondre Campbell has broken his silence.
Campbell didn't delve into specifics of his departure, which arose in the fourth quarter of San Francisco's 12-6 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 15.
But the 31-year-old did say his version of the story differs from the one that reached mainstream media: 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan asked Campbell, who lost his starting spot to injury-returner Dre Greenlaw, to play in the second half, and Campbell declined before leaving the field.
In a series of posts on X, formerly known as Twitter, Campbell said he plays because he wants to, not because he has to.
"I ain’t addressing shit," Campbell tweeted Friday. "I’m rich and never have to work another day of my life."
Campbell added he hasn't addressed it yet because "I know the truth and don't care to clear anything up."
Here's a thread of his profanity-laced tweets:
Campbell had a strong four-year run with the Falcons after being selected in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.
During his time with the Falcons, Campbell played in 59 games with 54 starts, recording 363 tackles, 18 tackles for loss and five forced fumbles before departing for the Arizona Cardinals after the 2019 season. He spent one year in Arizona before joining the Green Bay Packers for the next three.
Campbell was in the midst of a productive season in San Francisco, as he collected 79 tackles and three tackles for loss in 13 appearances.
The 49ers suspended Campbell for the remainder of the season. He's still currently with the team but isn't expected to return.