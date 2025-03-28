Falcons Showing Heavy Interest in Ole Miss Pass Rusher
The Atlanta Falcons have spent much of the lead up to the 2025 NFL draft searching for pass rushers, and they appear to have developed a fondness for a likely Day 2 pick.
Ole Miss pass rusher Princely Umanmielen told ESPN's Jordan Reid the Falcons -- along with the Green Bay Packers and NFC South foes Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- have "shown the most interest" in him during the pre-draft process.
Umanmielen, who turns 23 years old April 18, met formally with the Falcons at the NFL combine.
The 6'4", 244-pound Umanmielen spent the first four years of his college career at Florida. He was a reserve for his first two seasons before ascending into a larger role as a junior.
Umanmielen led the Gators in tackles for loss during his final two campaigns, collecting 9.5 in 2022 and 11.5 in 2023. He added 4.5 sacks as a junior and seven sacks as a senior, and he earned second-team All-SEC honors in 2023 while starting all 12 games.
The Manor, Texas, native transferred to Ole Miss for the 2024 season, and he shined. Umanmielen tied for 10th in the FBS with 10.5 sacks and he added 13.5 tackles for loss en route to a first-team All-SEC nod.
At the NFL combine, Umanmielen ran a 4.72 40-yard dash with a 1.62 10-yard split, notched a 38-inch vertical jump and recorded a 10-feet, six-inch broad jump. His 7.33-second 3-cone time was concerning but unrepresentative of the fluidity he shows on film.
Here's NFL.com's scouting report on Umanmielen:
"Finesse edge defender with traits, athleticism and upside to have his sack production translate to the NFL," Lance Zierlein wrote. "Umanmielen is a serious ground-gainer with burst, stride and bend to create shallow edges leading directly into the quarterback’s drop space. He’s not instinctive and takes predictable pathways to the pocket, but he’s simply hard to keep out of the pocket due to his attributes.
"He lacks play strength and aggression as a run defender. He will have trouble setting edges and might not be an early down option early in his career."
Zierlein feels Umanmielen has a high ceiling and will enter the NFL with a strong baseline as a pass rusher.
"Umanmielen is an ascending stand-up edge rusher," Zierlein wrote, "who might be just scratching the surface of his already threatening rush talent."
The Falcons, who finished second-to-last in the NFL with 31 sacks in 2024 and haven't ranked inside the top 10 in sacks since 2004, have long been in the market for capable pass rushers.
Perhaps Umanmielen will be part of the solution.