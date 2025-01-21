Falcons NFL Draft Prospects to Watch in CFP Championship: Notre Dame vs. Ohio State
While the NFL heads toward conference championship weekend, the Atlanta Falcons are focused on roster building this offseason with hopes of playing this time next year.
The 2025 NFL Draft is an important aspect of Atlanta's offseason, though the Falcons have only five picks. They'll get significant time to finish their prospect evaluations this spring, be it at All-Star games, the NFL Combine or pro days.
But Atlanta also has one final game to watch before entering the formal pre-draft process: the College Football Playoff Championship between Ohio State and Notre Dame at 7:30 p.m. Monday.
Here are the prospects the Falcons may be watching closely.
Notre Dame
Xavier Watts, Safety
Watts is tied for second in college football with six interceptions. The instinctual ballhawk makes sense on Day 2 for Atlanta, which will have safeties Justin Simmons and Richie Grant enter unrestricted free agency.
[RELATED: 'I Love Atlanta': Falcons DB Hoping to Return in Free Agency]
Howard Cross III, Defensive Tackle
Undersized at 6'1'', 288 pounds, Cross is quick and explosive -- the type of interior defender Falcons head coach Raheem Morris has experienced success with previously, be it Grady Jarrett in Atlanta or Kobie Turner with the Los Angeles Rams. Cross has recorded four sacks and 5.5 tackles for loss this season.
Ohio State
JT Tuimoloau, Edge
Tuimoloau is a stoutly built, 6'5", 269-pound defensive end who sets a physical edge and generates pressure with power. He took a positive step forward as a pass rusher during his final act with the Buckeyes, but he projects as an early-downs player as a rookie.
Jack Sawyer, Edge
Sawyer will play on run downs early in his career, as he matches his 6'5", 260-pound frame with strength, physicality, hand usage and instincts. He generated 42 pressures this fall, using his power to collapse pockets. Sawyer is tough, physical and his motor always runs hot.
Tyleik Williams, Defensive Tackle
The Buckeyes’ defensive front is deep, and Williams at times went overlooked. He’ll be a strong run defender early in the NFL, and if the 6'3", 327-pounder keeps evolving as a pass rusher, he may outplay this slot. He had only 2.5 sacks but 20 pressures this season.