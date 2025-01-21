Falcon Report

Falcons NFL Draft Prospects to Watch in CFP Championship: Notre Dame vs. Ohio State

From Notre Dame's defensive backs to Ohio State's defensive linemen, who to watch in the national championship for the Atlanta Falcons' 2025 NFL Draft board.

Daniel Flick

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end JT Tuimoloau could be on the Atlanta Falcons' radar in April's NFL Draft.
Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end JT Tuimoloau could be on the Atlanta Falcons' radar in April's NFL Draft. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

While the NFL heads toward conference championship weekend, the Atlanta Falcons are focused on roster building this offseason with hopes of playing this time next year.

The 2025 NFL Draft is an important aspect of Atlanta's offseason, though the Falcons have only five picks. They'll get significant time to finish their prospect evaluations this spring, be it at All-Star games, the NFL Combine or pro days.

But Atlanta also has one final game to watch before entering the formal pre-draft process: the College Football Playoff Championship between Ohio State and Notre Dame at 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Here are the prospects the Falcons may be watching closely.

Notre Dame

Xavier Watts, Safety

Watts is tied for second in college football with six interceptions. The instinctual ballhawk makes sense on Day 2 for Atlanta, which will have safeties Justin Simmons and Richie Grant enter unrestricted free agency.

[RELATED: 'I Love Atlanta': Falcons DB Hoping to Return in Free Agency]

Howard Cross III, Defensive Tackle

Undersized at 6'1'', 288 pounds, Cross is quick and explosive -- the type of interior defender Falcons head coach Raheem Morris has experienced success with previously, be it Grady Jarrett in Atlanta or Kobie Turner with the Los Angeles Rams. Cross has recorded four sacks and 5.5 tackles for loss this season.

Ohio State

JT Tuimoloau, Edge

Tuimoloau is a stoutly built, 6'5", 269-pound defensive end who sets a physical edge and generates pressure with power. He took a positive step forward as a pass rusher during his final act with the Buckeyes, but he projects as an early-downs player as a rookie.

Jack Sawyer, Edge

Sawyer will play on run downs early in his career, as he matches his 6'5", 260-pound frame with strength, physicality, hand usage and instincts. He generated 42 pressures this fall, using his power to collapse pockets. Sawyer is tough, physical and his motor always runs hot.

Tyleik Williams, Defensive Tackle

The Buckeyes’ defensive front is deep, and Williams at times went overlooked. He’ll be a strong run defender early in the NFL, and if the 6'3", 327-pounder keeps evolving as a pass rusher, he may outplay this slot. He had only 2.5 sacks but 20 pressures this season.

Published
Daniel Flick
DANIEL FLICK

Daniel Flick is an accredited NFL writer for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Daniel has provided boots-on-ground coverage at the NFL Combine and from the Atlanta Falcons' headquarters, among other destinations, and contributed to the annual Lindy's Sports Magazine ahead of the 2023 offseason. Daniel is a co-host on the 404TheFalcon podcast and previously wrote for the Around the Block Network and Georgia Sports Hospitality Media.

Home/News