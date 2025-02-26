Popular Falcons Draft Target Mike Green Denies Off-Field Allegations
INDIANAPOLIS -- The Atlanta Falcons are in desperate need of pass rush help, and Marshall defensive end Mike Green has the traits and production to provide it.
But Green, who led college football with 17 sacks in 2024, comes with additional baggage.
Green has faced two separate cases of sexual assault allegations. In high school, the police did its due diligence before closing the case. After the 2022 season, Green left the University of Virginia after being suspended due to an anonymous report of assault. He said he hasn't been questioned about it.
But when speaking with reporters Wednesday during his NFL combine press conference in Indianapolis, Green heard many questions about the matter -- and on several occasions, vehemently denied the allegations.
"There's a lot of talk out there, and it's just a bunch of people that really don't know what actually happened," Green said. "I've never done anything wrong. I've never been charged with anything. My main focus right now is just telling these teams everything that they need and want to know.
"It's just a little frustrating, just seeing online that everybody just has everything to say, and that's not the case. So, I'm just going to continue to stick to the process, and I'm confident in myself in the way I've been handling this process, so that's what I'm going to keep on doing."
Green noted he wasn't forced to transfer from Virginia and he doesn't hold any grudges against the program. However, he wanted a fresh start after his suspension, hoping to lay a foundation. He found it at Marshall.
But Green hasn't been able to shake the widespread claims about his past, which he stressed don't paint an accurate picture.
"It's just talk online," Green said, "and it's only people that don't really know what happened."
The 6'4", 248-pound Green was one of college football's best overall defenders. Sacks aside, he finished tied for ninth with 59 pressures, and he was second in the FBS with 32 run stops. He earned All-American honors from several outlets and was the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year.
Green was also named an eternal team captain at Marshall. He said the Thundering Herd's coaching staff taught players to be mentors, not just leaders, which prompted Green to embrace a show-don't-tell approach.
Most comments about Green's character have come in a negative light. He feels there are plenty of others willing to come to his defense and show, what he feels, is a more accurate depiction of his personality.
"You can ask anybody that knows me how I am as a person," Green said. "The first one in, last one out. I help guys. I'm a dude that just stays out the way. I'm a dude that is just committed to playing the game of football.
"So I think what everybody just needs to know is I'm not this guy that everybody's trying to portray me to be, that's online, that's talking about something they don't know about."
Green noted he's unconcerned about the allegations affecting his draft status, which has soared to as high as the top 10 in recent projections.
"Throughout this process, I've been rising higher and higher and higher. And that should tell you everything that you need to know," Green said. "I've been sticking to the process and I've been telling the truth. So I have no concerns, and I have no problem with talking to these teams about it.
"Because I know who I am and I know the truth. Everybody else that thinks they know the truth, that's not my concern."
The transition from Virginia to Marshall, be it the culture, fans or university, was difficult on Green -- but perhaps not as challenging as the mental strains of fighting for his character.
"I'm not going to lie, it was tough," Green said. "I mean, simply because, when you're being portrayed to be somebody that you're not, it's hard."
On the field, Green makes life difficult for opposing offensive lineman with his explosion off the line of scrimmage and subsequent bend around the corner. He also believes he's proven himself in other, less-talked-about aspects of his game, including edge-setting and power-rushing.
Green touted the depth of the defensive line class, which bodes well for the Falcons' first round hopes, and he feels his pass rushing pedigree and repertoire separates him from his peers.
As he readies to take the field for his pre-draft workout Thursday at Lucas Oil Stadium, Green believes he has plenty of room to grow. He wants to improve his coverage drops, something he didn't do much at Marshall due to his high usage as a rusher on passing downs.
But the final line on Green, who is perhaps the best pass rushing option with potential to be on the board at No. 15, centers around this: his on-field skill set is well-rounded, and in his eyes, his off-field questions don't need any more answers.
"It might be a little talk out there about me not being able to do certain things," Green said. "But when you cut on the film and watch all 700 plays, you'll see sparks and highlights of the way I play."