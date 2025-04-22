Falcons Generating Buzz as NFL Draft Trade-Down Candidate
The Atlanta Falcons have dropped subtle hints publicly about their interest in trading down in the 2025 NFL draft at various points this offseason -- and evidently, they're doing it privately, too.
Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot started the conversation during his end-of-season press conference Jan. 9 after being asked about Atlanta having just five selections in the draft, which starts Thursday.
"We can pick up some draft picks," Fontenot said. "We're picking at 15, so obviously we can move down and pick up more capital in the first or the second round, wherever that is. We'll have those discussions and determine."
Falcons owner Arthur Blank, who said the team's draft emphasis will be on defense, relayed a similar message to Fontenot on April 1 at the annual league meetings.
"We have five (picks) -- could end up more than that," Blank said. "You just never know."
Other teams have received the Falcons' message. Atlanta has been frequently pegged as a trade-down candidate in the draft, not only due to its lack of picks but also the space between them.
The Falcons own two selections inside the top 50, holding No. 15 and No. 46 overall. They don't pick again until No. 118 and then are scheduled to wait until No. 218. Their final selection is at No. 242.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday morning Atlanta is open to moving down in the opening frame, something it hasn't done during Fontenot's four years at the helm.
"There is a belief that the Falcons' pick at No. 15 could be used on a pass rusher -- if they don't trade back," Schefter wrote. "They have only five picks in this draft; if they can find a trade partner, they'd be willing to move back to stockpile extra picks."
Atlanta traded its third-round pick to the New England Patriots for outside linebacker Matthew Judon in mid-August, and it lost its fifth-round pick for tampering with quarterback Kirk Cousins, receiver Darnell Mooney and tight end Charlie Woerner in free agency of 2024.
The Falcons dealt their sixth-round pick to the Los Angeles Rams for receiver Van Jefferson in a trade during the 2023 season.
Atlanta's two seventh-round choices initially belonged to a pair of Los Angeles teams -- it received one from the Rams in the Jefferson trade and another from the Chargers in exchange for quarterback Taylor Heinicke last August.
For as active as Fontenot has been in swapping picks, he's saved all of his draft trades for the second round.
In 2021, Atlanta traded down five spots in the second round, adding an additional fourth-round choice while giving up a sixth-rounder. In 2022, the Falcons traded up five picks in the second round, giving away a fourth-round selection.
In 2023, the Falcons moved up six picks in the second round and traded a fourth-round pick. In 2024, Atlanta went up eight spots and added a sixth-round pick, but it dealt both second- and third-round choices.
Fontenot may break the trend in 2025.
"One team constantly brought up as a trade-back candidate is the Atlanta Falcons at No. 15," ESPN draft insider Jordan Reid wrote. "General manager Terry Fontenot has traded back only once during his four-year tenure, but the team also has only five picks.
"In a deep class of edge rushers, Atlanta might feel comfortable with several options if they have similar grades on the team's board. Adding more draft capital and still being able to land DL help in, say, the early 20s could be appealing."
Another draft insider in Sportskeeda's Tony Pauline reported similar information.
"People believe the Atlanta Falcons ... could be the spot teams jump up to," Pauline wrote. "They point to the fact the Falcons would be open to moving down, as they own just five draft picks this year, including a pair in the final round, and they could still get a good frontline defensive player late in the first."
Teams tend to speak rather vaguely in public, opting against revealing unnecessary information in a sort-of guessing game. Fontenot and Blank took a different approach, effectively announcing the Falcons are open for business at No. 15 overall.
Will they find a buyer? The answer will come Thursday night.