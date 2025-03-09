Possible Favorite Emerges for Falcons C Drew Dalman in Free Agency
The Atlanta Falcons’ hopes of retaining starting center Drew Dalman appear to be dwindling.
With the NFL legal tampering period set to begin at noon Monday, Dalman, who’s started his past 40 appearances, can officially start speaking with other teams before free agency officially begins at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Dalman is expected to receive a lofty contract — one that may be too much for the Falcons to compete with.
The top player for Dalman’s services? As has long been rumored, the Chicago Bears.
“Drew Dalman is also expected to have a strong market, with many around the league viewing the Bears as a serious suitor,” FOX Sports insider Jordan Schultz tweeted Sunday afternoon. “Chicago has already added Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson and still has a need at center.”
Drafted in the fourth round in 2021, Dalman played in 57 games over the past four seasons. He missed eight games due to an ankle injury in 2024 and three others with another ankle injury in 2023.
Dalman spent his rookie season as Atlanta's backup center, though he played in every game on special teams. He beat out Matt Hennessy for the starting job in 2022 and played all 1,051 snaps offensively. Dalman started all 14 games played in 2023 and all nine appearances in 2024.
He earned a 78.8 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, which ranked No. 4 among centers. He was a stout run blocker, slotting in fifth overall at his position with a 79.8 grade, while his 66.6 pass protection grade put him at No. 21 out of 64 qualified centers. Across 554 snaps, the Salinas, Calif., native allowed two sacks and committed three penalties.
Dalman declined to discuss his future on locker cleanout day Jan. 6, dubbing it a personal and team-related matter. He did, however, say his four-year run in Atlanta was an "amazing experience, and I hope it continues and all that."
Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot briefly addressed Dalman’s impending free agency during his press conference Feb. 25 at the NFL combine.
"We know he's a really good player," Fontenot said. "He's been a big part of our offensive line for a long time, but like Drew or any other unrestricted free agent, we have to have those conversations internally."
It appears the Bears are also having those conversations — and with more money in their bank account, they may have the upper hand over Atlanta despite four years of memories and sweat equity.