Atlanta Falcons Dynamic Duo at Running Back
The Atlanta Falcons invested heavily into the running back room, and to this point it’s paid off. Atlanta assembled one of the better running back duos in the NFL. As a result, the team sits in first place in the NFC South with a 4-2 record. Granted, finally employing a good quarterback alleviates much of the problem.
Still, Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier not only command attention but force defenses to account for them all-game long. While Robinson profiles as the lead back, Allgeier will give defenses fits.
The Falcons Podcast: WATCH | Spotify | Apple Pods
Closing Time
When the Falcons needed to salt away the clock and fatigue the Panthers, Raheem Morris leaned on his running game to finish the job. Tight end Charlie Woerner delivered his fieldside opinion on the ground and pound versus Carolina, especially late.
"That's how you win games, that's how you close the game," said Woerner. "To go out there in a four-minute drill, especially late in the fourth quarter and run the clock out was awesome. They know it's coming, but the fact that you go get first downs still feels good."
The Force
Allgeier and Robinson do not run similarly. While Robinson glides through space before accelerating, Allgeier bloodies noses. Despite this, his 5.5 yards per attempt ranks tied for sixth in the league. Nothing intricate or elaborate, he takes the handoff and wants to get downhill immediately and looks to grind out every possible yard.
While some of the run style resides in his ability, Allgeier sees the landscape. He knows that Robinson, a first-round pick, should receive the lion's share of the carries. As a result, he ramped up the intensity, taking on defenders in both space and traffic. Raheem Morris detailed Allgeier's contributions after the game.
“Being a defensive coordinator against him and trying to figure out who he was. I remember telling our guys in the meeting, 'This guy runs hard.’ … This guy is certainly a heavy back and runs with great intent," said Morris. "He has great vision. I love the combination of him (and Bijan) and how they work together and how they cheer for each other. It’s the definition of great teammates, those two guys.”
The Glimpses Become Sustained
Bijan Robinson profiles as a franchise back. When Atlanta drafted him, pundits lined up to compare him to Josh Jacobs, which tells you all you need to know about punditry. Robinson's 380 yards sits tenth in the league in rushing.
With Cousins taking the top off of defenses, Robinson and Allgeier should find considerably more running room as the season wears on.
Luckily, with Allgeier in the fold, you will not see Atlanta overuse use or horse Robinson. Instead, you see a three-down back with excellent hands and vision, capable of taking any play the distance, either from the boundary or weaving through the middle of the field. Andrews, Riggs, Settle, Hayward, Anderson, Dunn, Turner, Freeman, now Robinson. While he isn't quite there in regards to accomplishments, the ceiling remains high.