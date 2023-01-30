Falcons in Vegas: East Risers, Fallers & Notes from Shrine Bowl Day 2

A full rundown of standout performers and inside information from the Atlanta Falcons-led East team at the East-West Shrine Bowl.

LAS VEGAS, Nev. - The Atlanta Falcons coaching staff arrived at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas' Fertitta Complex just after 9 a.m., one hour before the start of the second day of East-West Shrine Bowl practice.

Team personnel fluctuated on and off the practice field while the West team, coached by the New England Patriots, finished its morning session.

Once the clock hit 10, Falcons coach Arthur Smith, offensive coordinator Dave Ragone and general manager Terry Fontenot all walked onto the gridiron. Smith and Ragone watched warmups while Fontenot chatted off to the side, later heading back into the facility to watch from a heightened view.

The East team, led by Falcons special teams coordinator Marquice Williams, proceeded to put together a 90-minute practice highlighted by one-on-one's, screaming coaches and a great display of talent ...

And here's a recap of the session's top events.

Risers

What would list this be without Ole Miss safety A.J. Finley? Fresh off a first day in which he told Falcon Report "nothing crazy happened," Finley put together a three-interception performance on day 2, featuring a lunging, diving grab.

Finley described himself as a "dynamic playmaker" and lived up to the billing - so much so that Smith had to check his roster sheet after one of the interceptions.

Another defensive back who had a strong day is Louisville's Kei'Trel Clark, following up an impressive first practice with more of the same. Clark, in his own words, is "a leader, always honest, trustworthy, reliable ... as a player, being relentless, being fast, being physical" - and he made several good plays on the ball Sunday.

Texas cornerback D'Shawn Jamison capped off a trio of standout defensive backs, often staying in phase and mirroring wideouts. Jamison, who also returned punts for the Longhorns, took a few snaps at receiver on Saturday but told Falcon Report he'd prefer to play defense - and with more days like this, he's well on his way.

Elsewhere on the defense, it was a good day for the guys up front, as Nebraska's Ochaun Mathis, West Virginia's Dante Stills, Texas' Moro Ojomo, Stephen F. Austin's BJ Thompson and Campbell's Brevin Allen all generated consistent pressure and/or blew up running plays in the backfield. Mathis and Stills have been two of the more vocal players throughout the week.

Offensively, Tulsa's Deneric Prince continues to be the best running back on the East side. Prince was outstanding catching the ball on Saturday and more than held his own Sunday in blocking drills, proving the ability to be a true third down back.

A trio of receivers stood above the pack, with Arkansas' Jadon Haselwood, Fresno State's Jalen Cropper and Wake Forest's A.T. Perry all making plays. Haselwood had an impressive play working back to the ball on Saturday, while Cropper showed burst and a different top gear. Perry has been the best wideout on the field both days.

Two tight ends - Cincinnati's Leonard Taylor and Michigan State's Daniel Barker - also had good days, catching most balls that went their way. Taylor was the college roommate of Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder and is viewed as a stout blocker, while Barker has impressed with his athleticism.

Fallers

Falcons inside linebacker's coach Frank Bush voiced his displeasure with Tennessee's Jeremy Banks and Florida's Amari Burney, encouraging more effort and citing the need to perform as if it's the job interview that it is.

Sunday was also difficult for the right guards on the East team, as North Carolina State's Chandler Zavala and Oregon's Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu were both frequently pulled following pre-snap penalties.

The East was without several players Sunday, as two receivers - Georgia's Kearis Jackson and Fresno State's Nikko Remigio - sat out once more, while Illinois' Alec Palczewski joined Quincy's BJ Wilson, Clemson's Jordan McFadden and Pittsburgh's Carter Warren as offensive linemen out.

On the other side of the ball, San Jose State defensive lineman Viliami Fehoko was out - he told Falcon Report that he'll be flying out of Las Vegas on Sunday night to continue rehabbing and will be good to go for the NFL Combine in late February.

Elsewhere, Georgia outside linebacker Robert Beal Jr. and TCU cornerback Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson were both new inclusions on the injury list. The former participated in Saturday practice while the latter said that he's still recovering from the season.

There were two new additions to the East team for Sunday, as Penn State receiver Mitchell Tinsley and Cincinnati cornerback Arquon Bush both joined the squad. Bush, in particular, has a lot of fans in league circles.

Final Notes

Speaking with players on the East offense afterwards, two players stood out: Jamison and Stills.

Two East receivers named Jamison the most difficult to beat, citing his patience in-route, while three offensive linemen said Stills was the hardest to stop, as he's extremely explosive off the line of scrimmage.

Also of note is that a pair of Falcons assistants had a long chat with Ole Miss offensive tackle Mason Brooks following West team practice.

The East team will return to the practice field for the third day of practice at 8:15 a.m. Monday.

