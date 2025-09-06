Atlanta Falcons Expecting Impact Seasons from Two Second-Year Defenders
The Atlanta Falcons have a lot of players, especially on the defensive side of the ball, who they expect to step up. In particular, a pair of second-year defensive linemen in Ruke Orhorhoro and Brandon Dorlus.
Orhorhoro, who was selected in the second round in 2024, played in only eight games last season, but his efforts since joining the franchise stood out to those around him.
“He's always been that guy," Falcons southeast area scout Shepley Heard said. "They've always talked about him the same way, whether it's, 'This guy brings the energy. This guy is one of the hardest workers on our team. This guy is one of the best leaders on our team.' It's always been consistent with that guy."
Now with the departure of veteran Grady Jarrett this offseason, Orhorhoro is expected to show up and anchor this Atlanta defensive line.
Orhorho has had a solid training camp. It’s hard to get a good look at how players on the defensive line are performing in camp and practice when players are not physically tackling one another. However, Orhorhoro was registering a sack (or what would have been a sack) on backup quarterback Kirk Cousins almost daily. In 66 snaps of preseason play, Orhorhoro registered four pressures and four tackles.
In a new defense set to be aggressive after Atlanta brought back Jeff Ulbrich to be defensive coordinator, Orhorhor is ready. He said it’s similar to what he saw in his Clemson days.
"Towards my last year at Clemson, we kind of switched to more attack style," Orhorhoro said after training camp. "The d-line getting up field, linebackers playing off of them, and it's very similar to this," Orhorhoro said of Ulbrich's defense. "A little more aggressive with this defense. It's very much similar, and I'm very comfortable in it."
The Falcons certainly believe in Orhorhoro, or they would not have traded up to select him in the 2024 draft.
Another defender from last year’s draft that is expected to contribute is Dorlus, who was selected out of Oregon in the fourth round with the 109th overall pick. He was essentially redshirted his rookie year, playing just 19 snaps all season.
However, Ulbrich loves what he saw out of Dorlus in college.
“Dorlus is a guy that you know, he came into this league as, as a guy I think across the league was, was regarded as this really cool inside pass rusher on pass downs,” Ulbrich said. “Because for a big man, he’s got movement, he understands how to rush, get on edges, he can win. That’s what we were all excited about."
Dorlus was known for his pass-rushing chops as a big man on the defensive line as he was getting ready to enter the NFL. From 2021 to 2023, he led all defensive tackles in the NCAA in total pressures with 134.
Dorlus made the most of his 34 preseason snaps. He recorded three total pressures, a sack, two hurries and four tackles. Pro Football Focus gave him an 89.7 grade for his preseason play, and he was their 10th-highest graded pass-rusher in Week 1 of the preseason.
Similarly to Orhorhoro, the second-year defender is excited to go out and attack in this new, aggressive defense. He is even listed as a starter on the team's online depth chart.
“I mean, different? No, not really. It’s just like I said, it’s just football again, but the comfortability I felt out there, I felt very comfortable with this scheme. I felt more, no, I could just put my thinking cap on and let my reactions take over,” Dorlus said. “You know that’s what I like to do, just react on the field and not just think too much and just go forward attack.”
Dorlus shared his goals for the upcoming season a few weeks ago; he just wants to win and get sacks, a big goal for the defense after Atlanta was 31st in sacks in 2024.
This Falcons defensive line, as of now, is unproven, but that doesn't stop the franchise from expecting their sophomore defenders to step up in a big way.