The Falcons announced on Sunday evening they are bringing back the veteran cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson on a one-year deal.

Wreh-Wilson has been with the Falcons since 2016 and has served as a solid depth piece at the cornerback position. Last season was by far his best with the team, as he appeared in 14 games, with one start. In the year, he recorded 24 tackles and seven passes defended. He has experience playing in Dan Quinn’s system and can play in the slot and on the outside.

With the Falcons releasing Desmond Trufant earlier in the week, there was no question that they needed to sign another cornerback.

Before this signing, only Isaiah Oliver, Jordan Miller, and Kendall Sheffield were the only corners on the roster. Miller is suspended for the first three games of the season, so the Falcons would’ve been thin at the position.

Luckily Ricardo Allen and Damontae Kazee have experience at the position, but they’d also be short at safety if one of them shifts to CB.

The Falcons will most likely go after more depth at the position as free agency continues, and most likely in the draft. With the Falcons addressing the pass rush signing Dante Fowler to a three-year deal, it would not be a surprise if the team chose a cornerback in the first or second-round of next month's premier event.

Nevertheless, Wreh-Wilson will be another reliable and familiar piece to have at the position and could see many snaps on defense.