Falcons Add Strong Run Defender in Free Agency

FLOWERY BRANCH – The Atlanta Falcons have reportedly agreed to another one-year contract. According to NFL insider Mike Garafolo , the Falcons are signing defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand to a one-year, $3 million deal.

Hand, 30, finished with 29 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and 17 quarterback pressures (6.9% pressure rate) for the Los Angeles Chargers last season. At 6-foot-3, 302 pounds, he is a formidable run defender and was considered to be one of the more consistent players for the Chargers. He is a fierce defender who can withstand double-teams against the run and push the pocket against the pass.

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For a team like Atlanta that plays pretty light, when healthy, he will be a strong piece for this defense and Jeff Ulbrich’s scheme.

Hand finished as a two-time national champion at Alabama before being selected by the Detroit Lions in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft (No. 114 overall). Despite not finishing the season due to an injury, he was named to the PWFA All-Rookie Team that season. The talented defender fought through several more injury-plagued seasons before being released in 2021.

He bounced around to a few other teams between 2021 and 2023, with stops for the Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, and Miami Dolphins. Injuries would continue to be an issue for him over that span.

Last offseason, he signed a one-year deal with the Chargers and had a stint on the injured reserve due to a hamstring injury, but still finished with a strong season.

For his career, Hand has appeared in 77 games (26 starts). He has accounted for 131 tackles, 6.5 sacks, 17 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles, and an interception. His presence on the Falcons will be much needed, especially after the loss of defensive lineman David Onyemata.

Hand is the second addition the Falcons have made to their defensive interior, and he will join former Chicago Bears defensive lineman Chris Williams.

The Falcons’ defense, as a whole, is looking to improve on a strong 2025 performance. The Falcons finished No. 15 in total defense (326.6 yards per game), No. 19 in scoring defense (23.6 points per game), and No. 15 in expected points added (EPA) per play (-0.04), but No. 27 in EPA per rush allowed (+0.01).