Falcons New Hire Opens Door for Star Jets LB in Free Agency
The Atlanta Falcons filled a pair of spots on their coaching staff Friday -- and one opens the door for an intriguing free agency reunion.
Atlanta hired defensive line coach Nathan Ollie and defensive pass game coordinator Mike Rutenberg, the team announced in a press release.
Both have familiarity with defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, who the Falcons hired Jan. 18. Ollie was the Jets' assistant defensive line coach in 2021, while Rutenberg, perhaps more importantly, was the team's linebacker coach from 2021-24.
The Falcons will start the offseason needing to add pieces at linebacker next to Kaden Elliss, who made a career-high 151 tackles to go along with five sacks and eight tackles for loss. Enter former Jets linebacker Jamien Sherwood.
Atlanta started Nate Landman and Troy Andersen next to Elliss throughout the season, but both players battled injuries. Andersen has only played nine games the past two years, while Landman, a former undrafted free agent, is largely better suited as a two-down player. The Falcons also have J.D. Bertrand, a fifth-round pick in 2024 who took on a bigger role as the season progressed.
But Sherwood adds a different element -- a proven, successful piece with strong ties to Ulbrich and Rutenberg.
In 2024, Sherwood played in all 17 games with 16 starts and was on the field for 93% of defensive snaps. He tallied 158 tackles, including an NFL-high 98 solo tackles, along with 10 tackles for loss and two sacks.
It was his first season as a starter, and it initially wasn't supposed to be. Sherwood entered the season as a backup to C.J. Mosley, who missed all but four games due to toe and neck injuries.
Given an opportunity for extended action, Sherwood, a converted safety, impressed Ulbrich with his athleticism, character and combination of size and length at 6'2'', 216 pounds with 34-inch arm. He also took on a leadership role en route to earning the Jets' Most Valuable Player award, as voted by his teammates.
And Ulbrich thinks the 25-year-old Sherwood will be a hot commodity this offseason.
"You'd be hard-pressed to find a harder worker not only in this building, any building in the NFL," Ulbrich said. "I'm just so excited for the future now for him, because it's really planted seeds across the league as a guy everybody's going to want on their team, and he's going to get rewarded for it.
"He deserves every penny he's going to get."
Sherwood's relationship with Ulbrich and Rutenberg is obvious -- he played under both each of his four years in the NFL -- but their ties go deeper.
Rutenberg scouted Sherwood in college and believed in him enough to spark a position change. When Sherwood suffered a season-ending ankle injury as a rookie in 2021, Rutenberg told Sherwood how to rebrand his body -- while sticking by his side the whole time.
Sherwood has great appreciation for Rutenberg, as much off the field as on it.
"Every time I have a question for him, he never shies away, he's already ready to answer," Sherwood said. "I text him at 12 at night, he's going to respond. As a player, you always appreciate a coach like that because he cares about us and he wants us to do great and be successful on Sundays."
Both Rutenberg and Ulbrich praised Sherwood's work ethic, even when he was fighting for defensive snaps and biding his time on special teams.
In 2024, Sherwood's hard work, preparation and heightened understanding of the position led to a breakthrough campaign, Rutenberg said.
"You look at just physically the work he put in from coming here as a safety to what he looks like right now, it's unbelievable," Rutenberg said. "That's the work he put in with the weight room with our weight staff and on his own.
"Then his leadership, having a chance to be around our room and C.J. and our defense, which has great leaders, you can see him really commanding the huddle, anticipating well and great communication."
Sherwood's fit in Atlanta makes plenty of sense. He already knows the defense, which would be a valuable commodity for teammates in meeting rooms this summer, and he has a strong relationship with the Falcons' new defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.
The question comes down to price.
Atlanta currently has negative-$10 million in cap space, according to OverTheCap, which ranks 28th league-wide. The Falcons have a variety of ways to create more room, but they also have more pressing needs than another inside linebacker, be it pass rushers, two starting cornerbacks and a starting safety next to Jessie Bates III.
So, the reality of Sherwood signing with the Falcons may ultimately hinge on how much cap space they open -- but regardless, the chance for Ulbrich and Rutenberg to add a potential foundation to their first defense in Atlanta could prove too good to pass.