Falcons Getting More Out of Depth on Defense
A year ago, the Atlanta Falcons brought in Ruke Orhorhoro and Brandon Dorlus. The two rookies seemed stuck in a system that didn't embrace their skill set. With a coordinator upgrade, the fortunes of the second-year players changed.
Orhorhoro and Dorlus are not position-transcending talents or athletic freaks who blow the minds of fans and analysts. They don't need to be.
From the first four games, it appears that the Atlanta Falcons are looking for talented players who can contribute. After a nightmare rookie campaign for both, year two looks better from the outset. Dorlus, in this ESPN interview, detailed how the pair dealt with the injuries and healthy scratches that derailed their rookie seasons.
"Some real heart-to-heart conversations right there," Dorlus said. "But it makes you a benefit. Not everything is rainbows, for sure. Work and get grinding. I think that really helped us mentally for the NFL because not everything is going to be peaches and cream."
Drafted just 74 picks apart, many envisioned Dorlus and Orhorhoro seeing extended playing time. Granted, with veteran tackle Gray Jarrett firmly entrenched at one spot, chances are someone would see little time. Yet, the worst part seemed to arrive when the scheme seemed to negate aggressiveness and neuter the talents that led to Atlanta drafting them in the first place. Last year, the two combined for zero sacks and 14 tackles.
From the moment the Falcons hired defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich to replace Jimmy Lake, he preached intensity and aggression, allowing his players to act instead of react. After four games, the philosophy took hold. The pair tallied a combined two sacks and 10 tackles.
Welcome Additions
The arrival of first-round edge rushers James Pearce Jr. and Jalon Walker buoys the two linemen. By creating havoc on the boundary, the duo caves in the pocket from the outside, forcing the quarterback to either step up or throw the ball away. Meanwhile, if Orhorhoro and Dorlus generate enough push up the middle, that forces the action to either side, right into the lap of the edges.
Sunday brings a new set of challenges: the Buffalo Bills and their balanced offense. First, stopping Josh Allen and running back James Cook sits at the top of the list of priorities. Dorlus and Ohorhoro need to disrupt the play early, making Cook and the east-west runner fill the gaps and limit his options.
As for Allen, who shows a knack for chunk yardage runs, getting him to the ground matters most. He's not the average quarterback that a lineman can bring down with a simple grab of the jersey. He needs to be tackled like a running back.
Ohorhoro and Dorlus may never become superstars, just solid NFL linemen. But that's exactly what the Falcons need: players who compete on every down and will not take a snap off. That pays dividends when the team needs a crucial stop.