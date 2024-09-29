WATCH: Falcons Score First Touchdown in Most Improbable Way vs. Saints
ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Falcons started with the ball in Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and after their opening drive, the Falcons held a 7-0 lead.
But they didn't achieve the score in traditional fashion.
Atlanta was forced to punt on 4th and 12 just past midfield after failing to overcome a 15-yard facemask penalty on left guard Matthew Bergeron.
As the ball sailed in the air off the foot of Falcons punter Bradley Pinion, Saints returner Rashid Shaheed slid to his right and motioned for a fair catch -- inside his own five-yard line.
Already questionable to attempt a fair catch in that part of the field, Shaheed's return rep went from bad to worse.
He muffed the punt, resulting in a mad dash after the ball, which bounced off Shaheed's hands and into the endzone. Shaheed and Falcons gunners KhaDarel Hodge and Micah Abernathy each dove for it. Abernathy's hands hit the ball first, but Hodge ultimately corralled it.
Here's a look at the improbable special teams score ...
Atlanta's first offensive series went eight plays for 39 yards, though only a net of 24 due to Bergeron's penalty. Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins completed 4-of-6 passes for 37 yards, including a 13-yard gain to receiver Drake London to move the chains on 3rd and 9. The play marked Atlanta's first conversion on 3rd and 9-plus this season.
Hodge's touchdown is the Falcons' first special teams score of the campaign, a significant breakthrough for special teams coordinator Marquice Williams and the rest of the unit.