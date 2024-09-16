BREAKING: Falcons Place Starting LB on Injured Reserve, Sign DB
The Atlanta Falcons made three roster moves before Monday night's game against the Philadelphia Eagles, one of which involves the long-term absence of a key defensive starter.
Atlanta placed linebacker Nate Landman on injured reserve, meaning he will miss at least the next four games. In correspondence, the Falcons signed defensive back Kevin King, previously on the practice squad, to the active roster.
Landman didn't practice last week, and Falcons coach Raheem Morris, speaking in his press conference Saturday, ruled out Landman two days in advance.
Landman has battled a nagging quad injury for the past month and missed a handful of practices near the end of training camp. He drew the start in Atlanta's Week 1 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers and played 37 defensive snaps.
The 25-year-old Landman rose from 2022 undrafted free agent to 14-game starter in 2023, logging 110 tackles, seven tackles for loss and a pair of sacks across 16 games. He took over next to Kaden Elliss in the middle of Atanta's defense after Troy Andersen sustained a season-ending pectoral injury in Week 3.
Now, with Landman inactive Monday, Andersen figures to see the bulk of the workload next to Elliss. Andersen, a second-round pick in 2022, played the other 31 defensive snaps while Landman was off the field in the season opener against Pittsburgh.
Atlanta now has only three active linebackers on its roster -- Elliss, Andersen and fifth-round rookie J.D. Bertrand, who played 23 special teams snaps in Week 1 but failed to see the field for any defensive action.
As for Monday night's contest, the Falcons made one additional move: Atlanta promoted defensive back Dane Cruikshank from the practice squad to the active roster. With backup nickel Antonio Hamilton Sr. out with a groin injury, Cruikshank adds depth to the Falcons' back-end.
The Falcons and Eagles will kick off at 8:15 p.m. Monday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.