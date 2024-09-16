How to Watch Falcons at Eagles: TV, Betting Odds, Injury Report
The Atlanta Falcons (0-1) and Philadelphia Eagles (1-0) will cap off Week 2 with a Monday Night Football contest at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.
Here’s how — and what — to watch when the two sides take the field at 8:15 p.m. Monday.
How to Watch (and Listen)
ESPN is set to have live coverage of the game. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will be in the broadcast booth with Lisa Salters on the sideline.
Local radio will also carry the game, as Wes Durham and Dave Archer have the call on 92.9 The Game. For national radio, play-by-play voice Kevin Harlan will be joined by analyst Kurt Warner.
Last Time Out
In Week 1, the Falcons suffered an 18-10 home loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 8, while the Eagles took a 34-29 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 6 in Brazil.
Atlanta and Philadelphia have met 33 times before, with the Eagles leading the overall series with a record of 18-14-1. Philadelphia has won four of the last five matchups, including the last — a 32-6 pummeling in Week 1 of 2021, the Falcons’ first game of since-fired head coach Arthur Smith’s tenure.
Injury Report
The Falcons have already ruled out a pair of players — starting linebacker Nate Landman (quad, calf) and backup nickel cornerback Antonio Hamilton Sr. (groin) — due to injuries. The Eagles will be without star receiver A.J. Brown, who’s fighting a hamstring ailment.
The Line
Philadelphia is favored by 5.5 points, with the over/under set at 46 points, according to FOX Sports.
What to Watch
Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins, who signed a nine-figure contract this spring, had a rough debut against the Steelers, going 16-of-26 for 155 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. The game marked Cousins’s first since tearing his Achilles in Week 8 last season.
For as much as Cousins needs to settle in, the same is true for first-year offensive coordinator Zac Robinson. Atlanta’s offense ran only 50 plays, and its final four possessions netted 11 snaps and zero points.
The Falcons’ defense failed to allow a touchdown Week 1, but defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake and his players want to avoid leaky yardages, as cornerback Mike Hughes told Falcons on SI.
Philadelphia’s offense will be without one of its top playmakers in Brown, but the unit still has plenty of horsepower. Running back Saquon Barkley, who spent the previous six years with the New York Giants, scored three touchdowns against the Packers. Receiver DeVonta Smith has eclipsed 1,000 yards each of the past two seasons.
Defensively, the Eagles allowed over 400 yards and more than seven yards per play Week 1. For a Falcons offense hoping to find rhythm, the game may ultimately be decided by which unit — the Atlanta offense or Philadelphia defense — bounces back better when the ball is kicked at 8:15 p.m. Monday.