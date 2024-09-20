Falcons Injury Report: Atlanta Healthy for Primetime vs. Chiefs?
The Atlanta Falcons' currently constructed roster will be at full strength for Sunday night's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Atlanta's three injury question marks this week -- running back Tyler Allgeier, outside linebacker James Smith-Williams and backup nickel cornerback Antonio Hamilton Sr. -- were each full participants in Friday's practice.
"We all went out there and did our thing today," Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said after Friday's practice, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution's D. Orlando Ledbetter. "It was awesome."
Allgeier and Smith-Williams appeared on the injury report this week with hip ailments while Hamilton has been battling a groin injury since the start of the regular season. Hamilton was inactive the first two games due to his groin.
In Wednesday's practice, all three were limited. Allgeier and Hamilton were full participants Thursday while Smith-Williams remained limited. On Friday, none of the three missed a beat.
The Falcons gave three veteran players rest days Friday -- left tackle Jake Matthews was limited while defensive tackles Grady Jarrett and David Onyemata did not participate. Atlanta's injury report specifically notes none are injury related.
On the Falcons' official game report, no players are listed as questionable or out. Atlanta, of course, is without a handful of players on injured reserve, including starting linebacker Nate Landman (quad, calf), third-round rookie outside linebacker Bralen Trice (season-ending torn ACL) and backup safety DeMarcco Hellams (ankle).
The Falcons are expecting Landman and Hellams to play again this season, with Landman particularly poised to play shortly after his injured reserve stint ends in three weeks.
The Chiefs, meanwhile, had no players limited or out of Friday's practice.
Atlanta (1-1) and Kansas City (2-0) will kick off at 8:20 p.m. Sunday inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The game will be televised live on NBC.