Falcons Rule Out Key Defender, Rookie WR for Monday Night Football at Raiders
The Atlanta Falcons will be without a pair of players due to injury in their Monday Night Football contest against the Las Vegas Raiders.
On its final game report Saturday, Atlanta ruled out linebacker Troy Andersen and rookie receiver Casey Washington, neither of whom practiced this week. The Falcons also ruled rookie defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro as questionable to play with an ankle injury.
Andersen played in Atlanta's Dec. 8 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, but he's battled a knee injury for much of the season since spending five weeks on injured reserve due to an ailment suffered Sept. 29 against the New Orleans Saints.
Washington, who first suffered a head injury in the Falcons’ 38-6 loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 11 but played in Atlanta's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Dec. 1, did not play against the Vikings due to a concussion.
A sixth-round rookie, Washington has caught one pass for 14 yards on two targets -- both from rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr. -- this season. He's played in eight games, earning 47 snaps on special teams.
The 6-foot-4-inch, 295-pound Orhorhoro was inactive for the first four games this season but played in each of Atlanta's contests from Weeks 5-8. He recorded five tackles and a quarterback hit across 63 defensive snaps.
Orhorhoro is currently on injured reserve and will need to be activated before Monday if he's going to play. He was a full participant in practice Friday.
The Falcons (6-7) face the Raiders (2-11) at 8:30 p.m. Monday night inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.