Falcons Injury Report: Starting LB Misses Second Straight Practice, Rookie Limited
The Atlanta Falcons revealed their Friday injury report before Monday night's road game against the Philadelphia Eagles, and it includes a new name.
During Friday's practice, Atlanta was without starting linebacker Nate Landman, while backup nickel cornerback Antonio Hamilton Sr. and starting right tackle Kaleb McGary were limited. Those three were also on Thursday's injury report.
Sixth-round rookie running back Jase McClellan, however, was not. McClellan, who was inactive in the season-opening 18-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, has a knee injury and was limited Friday. He has not been on any previous injury report since reporting for the start of training camp.
Landman has battled a lingering quad injury for several weeks, and the team added a calf ailment to his designation Friday. Hamilton and McGary are contending with groin injuries. Hamilton missed the loss to the Steelers with his injury, while McGary was a new addition to the injury report this week.
In practice Thursday, McGary was limited while Landman and Hamilton were both out.
An undrafted free agent in 2022, Landman played in 16 games with 14 starts last season, logging 110 tackles, seven tackles for loss and a pair of sacks. He drew the start against the Steelers and saw 37 snaps alongside Kaden Elliss in the middle of Atlanta's defense.
If Landman is inactive Monday, Troy Andersen, who played the other 31 defensive snaps while Landman was off the field against Pittsburgh, figures to see a bulk of the workload next to Elliss.
McGary had a difficult time in the Falcons' loss to Pittsburgh. He allowed two pressures, one sack and a quarterback hit, according to Pro Football Focus, which graded his pass blocking at 38.1. The 2019 first-round pick often faced star Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt, one of the league's best pass rushers.
Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson said Thursday afternoon Atlanta planned on helping McGary in the matchup by sending chip blocks his way, but the team failed to execute.
Hamilton, who signed with the Falcons this spring and had an impressive preseason, started nine games for the Arizona Cardinals a season ago. He spent this summer as the No. 2 nickel behind Dee Alford.
Atlanta returns to the practice field Saturday in Flowery Branch before heading to the northeast for a Week 2 primetime matchup. The Falcons and Eagles will kick off at 8:15 p.m. Monday inside Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.