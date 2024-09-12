Falcon Report

Falcons Starting OL Limited in Practice, 2 Players Out

The Atlanta Falcons have released their first injury report before Monday night's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Kaleb McGary was limited in practice Thursday.
Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Kaleb McGary was limited in practice Thursday. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Atlanta Falcons have revealed their first injury report of Week 2 ahead of a Monday Night Football clash with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Falcons coach Raheem Morris said in his pre-practice press conference Thursday the team would be without starting linebacker Nate Landman, who's battling a lingering quad ailment, but the official injury report included two more names.

Both starting right tackle Kaleb McGary and backup nickel cornerback Antonio Hamilton Sr. have groin injuries. McGary was limited in Thursday's practice while Hamilton, who missed the season-opening 18-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers with the same groin injury, did not participate in the session.

Atlanta added to its offensive line depth Tuesday, signing former Las Vegas Raiders starting tackle Brandon Parker to the 53-man roster. Parker has played in 59 games with 33 starts but has appeared in only five contests since the start of the 2022 season.

McGary had a difficult time in the Falcons' loss to Pittsburgh. He allowed two pressures, one sack and a quarterback hit, according to Pro Football Focus, which graded his pass blocking at 38.1. The 2019 first-round pick often faced star Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt, one of the league's best pass rushers.

Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson said Thursday afternoon Atlanta planned on helping McGary in the matchup by sending chip blocks his way, but the team failed to execute.

Now, McGary is not only facing a week's worth of growth but also recovery -- as are Landman and Hamilton -- with Atlanta's first road trip looming.

The Falcons and Eagles will kick off at 8:15 p.m. Monday inside Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

