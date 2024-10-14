Falcons Avoid Injury Scare with DB Justin Simmons
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Atlanta Falcons (4-2) took their biggest win of the season Sunday at Bank of America Stadium, topping the Carolina Panthers 38-20 for their third consecutive victory.
But Atlanta took a similarly important win on the injury front, as safety Justin Simmons, who was declared questionable to return to the game late in the fourth quarter with a hamstring injury, avoided any serious complications.
Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said after the game Simmons was removed out of precaution. Simmons told a similar story.
"Everything's solid," Simmons told Atlanta Falcons on SI.
The Falcons defense didn't take the field again after Simmons sustained his injury. Simmons didn't enter Atlanta's blue medical tent, instead standing with his teammates on the sideline. He chatted with his fellow defensive backs while the Falcons' offense salted the game away.
Simmons entered the locker room energized.
"Big time," he yelled twice as he walked behind outside linebacker James Smith-Williams.
Simmons, a four-time All-Pro who signed with the Falcons in mid-August, finished Sunday's game with five tackles, tied for fourth most on Atlanta's defense. For the season, Simmons ranks No. 7 on the team in tackles with 23 total. He's added one interception, one tackle for loss and two passes defended.
The Falcons' safety room is already thin on depth. DeMarcco Hellams remains on injured reserve with a leg injury suffered in the preseason opener against the Miami Dolphins and No. 4 safety Micah Abernathy sustained a knee injury early in Sunday's game and did not return.
Abernathy, who limped off the field with his arms around trainers after running downfield on punt coverage in the first quarter, walked out of Atlanta's locker room on crutches after the game. Morris didn't have any updates postgame on Abernathy.
Simmons, however, was "solid" -- and appears to have no worries moving forward.