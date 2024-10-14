Falcons Stock Report: Who's Up, Who's Down After Win at Panthers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Atlanta Falcons (4-2) departed Bank of America Stadium with a 38-20 win over the Carolina Panthers (1-5) on Sunday evening, riding the wave of several strong performances.
Atlanta's victory marked its third straight, giving the team its first three-game winning streak since the end of the 2019 season.
And as the Falcons rise, here's who's stock is soaring with them -- and, conversely, who's on the downswing.
Stock Up:
RB Tyler Allgeier
Just one week after being held to 12 yards on six carries, Allgeier had his best game since his rookie season in 2022. The third-year pro took 18 carries for 105 yards, his highest total since Week 18 of 2022, and scored his first touchdown of the season.
RB Bijan Robinson
Robinson had the first multi-rushing touchdown game of his young career Sunday, finding the endzone twice in the first half alone. While he didn't score in the second half, he finished the day with 15 carries for 95 yards.
DT Grady Jarrett
After posting two tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1, Jarrett was held without a stop in the backfield from Weeks 2 through 5. He had a pair of tackles for loss in the first half alone.
CB A.J. Terrell
Terrell secured his first interception since Week 17 of the 2021 season, picking off Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton with 10:58 to play in the fourth quarter. Atlanta, leading 28-20 at the time, added 10 points to its tally after Terrell's interception while forcing a turnover on downs and intercepting Dalton once more.
Offensive Balance
Last week, the Falcons totaled 550 net yards, spearheaded by a franchise-record 509 passing yards from quarterback Kirk Cousins. This week, Atlanta finished with 423 yards from scrimmage -- 225 through the air and 198 on the ground.
Stock Down
Pass Rush
The Falcons entered Sunday with a league-low five sacks and again struggled generating pressure. Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton was not sacked, and he was hit only three times.
Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said postgame he knows Atlanta's pass rush needs to be more productive, and he'll address it in the weeks to come.
Lorenzo Carter
Carter had a chance to sack Dalton late in the first half but failed to finish. Dalton scampered away and gained 18 yards, pushing the Panthers down to the Falcons' 11-yard line. Carolina scored a touchdown three plays later.
The 28-year-old Carter finished with two tackles. A starter in each game this season, Carter has no sacks, no tackles for loss and two quarterback hits to his resume.