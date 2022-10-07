Kyle Pitts BREAKING Injury Update: Star TE is OUT for Falcons at Bucs

Kyle Pitts, a centerpiece of the Atlanta Falcons offense, is now being listed as "out'' for Sunday's showdown in Tampa.

The injury bug is a problem here, as after placing running back Cordarrelle Patterson on Injured Reserve (IR) earlier this week following his knee procedure, the team will be without tight end Pitts this Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Pitts was the only non-participant in Wednesday and Thursday's practice as he was dealing with a hamstring injury.

Pitts has 10 catches this season for 150 yards. Even though Pitts hasn't looked like the rookie version of himself this year, by the numbers, having him not on the field for this weekend's game is highly detrimental.

As someone who nearly broke the record for receiving yards by a rookie tight end, Pitts entered the season with a giant target on his back. Teams have been forced to game plan for him, which helps players like Drake London and Olamide Zaccheaus.

Over the course of the season, if Pitts can take away attention from his other pass-catchers, the Falcons will continue to be dynamic on offense and force teams to beat them in shootouts. But that won't happen this weekend as the Falcons play the Buccaneers at 1 p.m. Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.

