Skip to main content

Kyle Pitts BREAKING Injury Update: Star TE is OUT for Falcons at Bucs

Despite his early season struggles, losing Kyle Pitts is a huge blow for the Atlanta Falcons offense as he cannot go against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Kyle Pitts, a centerpiece of the Atlanta Falcons offense, is now being listed as "out'' for Sunday's showdown in Tampa.

The injury bug is a problem here, as after placing running back Cordarrelle Patterson on Injured Reserve (IR) earlier this week following his knee procedure, the team will be without tight end Pitts this Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Pitts was the only non-participant in Wednesday and Thursday's practice as he was dealing with a hamstring injury.

Pitts has 10 catches this season for 150 yards. Even though Pitts hasn't looked like the rookie version of himself this year, by the numbers, having him not on the field for this weekend's game is highly detrimental.

As someone who nearly broke the record for receiving yards by a rookie tight end, Pitts entered the season with a giant target on his back. Teams have been forced to game plan for him, which helps players like Drake London and Olamide Zaccheaus.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

usa_today_15109437.0
Play

Falcons Sign Son of Ex Atlanta All-Pro

Follow along with Falcon Report as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL

By Falcon Report Staff
Mike Davis
Play

Falcons Offense Provides 'Nightmare' for Buccaneers Defense

The Atlanta Falcons have boasted one of the best rushing attacks in the NFL. Now, it will get to make its mark against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

By Jeremy Brener
Tom Brady Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Play

What Does Tom Brady Say About 'Very Different' Falcons?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is about to face the Atlanta Falcons this weekend. But before the game, he was singing their praises.

By Jeremy Brener

Over the course of the season, if Pitts can take away attention from his other pass-catchers, the Falcons will continue to be dynamic on offense and force teams to beat them in shootouts. But that won't happen this weekend as the Falcons play the Buccaneers at 1 p.m. Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Get your HOTlanta Falcons game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Falcons? Click Here.

Follow Falcon Report on Twitter.

In This Article (2)

Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

usa_today_15109437.0
News

Falcons Sign Son of Ex Atlanta All-Pro

By Falcon Report Staff
Mike Davis
News

Falcons Offense Provides 'Nightmare' for Buccaneers Defense

By Jeremy Brener
Tom Brady Tampa Bay Buccaneers
News

What Does Tom Brady Say About 'Very Different' Falcons?

By Jeremy Brener
Anthony Rush
News

Falcons BREAKING: Atlanta Releases Starting NT Anthony Rush

By Daniel Flick
Dee Alford
News

'He Made His Play': Falcons DB Dee Alford Comes Up Clutch vs. Browns

By Daniel Flick
EvansBrowns
News

Week 5 Power Rankings: Falcons Flying High After Win vs. Browns?

By Jeremy Brener
Marcus Mariota
News

Falcons Coach Arthur Smith Finds Positives in Marcus Mariota's Rough Day

By Jeremy Brener
Isaiah Oliver vs. New York Giants
News

Falcons CB Isaiah Oliver Returns to Practice; Will He Play Sunday vs. Bucs?

By Daniel Flick