Falcons 'In the Mix' For Free Agent 49ers LB
The Atlanta Falcons continue to be aggressive in their free agency pursuit of an inside linebacker.
Atlanta, which was reportedly expected to have "significant interest" in linebacker Jamien Sherwood before he re-signed with the New York Jets on Sunday, is now targeting former San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw.
According to The Athletic's Mike Silver, the Falcons are "in the mix" to agree to terms with Greenlaw once the legal tampering period opens at noon Monday. The 49ers want to re-sign Greenlaw, Silver said, and other teams are also interested in acquiring his services, including the Houston Texans and Denver Broncos.
Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported Greenlaw is expected to receive a contract similar to what the Detroit Lions gave linebacker Derrick Barnes on Monday — a three-year, $25.5 million deal.
Greenlaw, who entered the league as a fifth-round pick in 2019, has started 56 of 64 games played and made 455 total tackles, 18 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. He suffered a torn Achilles in the Super Bowl to close the 2023 season but returned to play two games in 2024, collecting nine tackles across 34 defensive snaps.
The 6-foot, 230-pound Greenlaw turns 28 in May. He reached 120 tackles in both 2022 and 2023, and he was voted the No. 79 player in the league by his peers in 2023.
Apart from Kaden Elliss, who led the team with 151 tackles and 16 quarterback hits, Atlanta's inside linebacker room faces significant questions.
The Falcons didn't tender restricted free agent Nate Landman, meaning he's now an unrestricted free agent. Troy Andersen has played only nine games the past two seasons. JD Bertrand, a fifth-round pick in 2024, took on a larger role late in the season.
Atlanta was expected to target an upgrade at inside linebacker this spring. It appears steadfast in trying to do so in free agency -- and may accomplish its goal with Greenlaw.