The 2026 NFL season continues to slowly take shape with the news that the Falcons will play a game in Madrid, Spain this year. The game against an unnamed opponent will take place at Bernabéu Stadium. The NFL recently agreed to a multiyear deal to play more games at Bernabéu, which is the third-biggest stadium in Europe, with a capacity of more than 83,000.

Last season at Bernebéu, in the NFL's first ever game in Spain, the Dolphins beat the Commanders in overtime, 16-13. Nearly 79,000 people showed up to watch Tua Tagovailoa and Marcus Mariota combine for 394 passing yards and one touchdown.

Falcons vs. TBD is one of nine international games the NFL will put on this season. The league is slowly working their way up to 16 international games a year with the goal that every team plays overseas at least once a season.

The Falcons are 1-3 in International Series games. Last season they lost in overtime to the Colts after the referees messed up the coin toss because of confusion over which team was the "home team." They also lost to the Bills in Toronto in '13, but that doesn't count against their International Series record.

