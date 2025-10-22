Falcons Iron Man Pushing to Keep Streak Alive
Atlanta Falcons left tackle Jake Matthews has started 184 games straight. He has not missed a game since 2014, his rookie season. Last week, he came close to losing his streak. The veteran tackle injured his ankle right before halftime of the Falcons' 24-14 Week 6 victory over the Buffalo Bills. Matthews was considered questionable all week leading up to the game, but did suit up and play on Sunday.
He played through what he revealed was a high ankle sprain, with a special contraption, a brace that the NBC broadcast crew showed during the game on Sunday Night Football.
“Structurally, it was good, but just needed to will through it, you know,” Matthews said Sunday after the game. “They hooked me up with that brace and just kind of protect further damage, and you just getting used to playing with that. Little bulky, but yeah, just find a way to be out there. I got to be out there, man. But no, it was good to play and I’m glad I played the whole game and didn’t make it worse.”
Not only did Matthews play, he was the Falcons' best offensive lineman on Sunday, despite not being at full strength. Matthews was Atlanta’s highest graded lineman (per PFF) with a 72.6 grade. His 87.4 pass blocking grade was the highest of any player on either team.
The 49ers were getting pressure on quarterback Michael Penix Jr. all night long, but most of it was coming from the right side of the line. Right guard Chris Lindstrom and right tackle Elijah Wilkinson surrendered 10 total pressures and two sacks on the night.
The Falcons will need Matthews if they hope to make a genuine playoff push this season. The veteran tackle has given up just 14 total pressures and two sacks in five and a half games this season.
“Feeling good, man,” Matthews said in regards to his health after Sunday’s game. “Thankful for the staff and everyone that kind of helped me get ready to go.”
For Matthews, being on the field isn’t optional; it’s who he is. Playing through a high ankle sprain, which can be very limiting for an Offensive Lineman, speaks volumes about his toughness and commitment to this football team.
Matthews strapped on a brace and went out there, ready to try and help this team win a tough primetime matchup. That mindset, that need to compete, to be out there helping his teammates, shows exactly why he is one of the most dependable players in football.