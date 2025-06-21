Jaire Alexander 'Thought About' Falcons Before Ravens Signing
Prior to signing with the Baltimore Ravens on Wednesday, two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander gave the Atlanta Falcons a look.
ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler said Friday on NFL Live that Alexander, who penned a one-year, $4 million deal with $2 million in incentives, considered the Falcons and Miami Dolphins before joining the Ravens.
"There were some other teams involved," Fowler said. "I was told Alexander thought about the Atlanta Falcons, where he had some relationships to the coaching staff there."
Alexander, a first-round pick in 2018, spent the first seven years of his NFL career with the Green Bay Packers, where his Falcons connections stem from.
Falcons assistant head coach/defense Jerry Gray was the Packers' defensive backs coach from 2020-22, while Atlanta's secondary coach, Justin Hood, was Green Bay's defensive quality control coach from 2021-23.
Alexander was particularly close to Gray, who coached him to second-team All-Pro honors in 2020 and 2022.
"Man, I was sad -- I almost shed a tear," Alexander said about Gray's departure in the summer of 2023. "Coach Gray, he's helped me out through a lot. I mean, he's gotten me pretty much to where I'm at. I'm not saying him solely, but he's helped me out a lot. It was sad, but I'll see him again though."
Alexander had a chance to see Gray in Flowery Branch, Ga., this season -- but ultimately chose the Ravens. Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson, who played with Alexander from 2015-17 at the University of Louisville, played a central role recruiting his former college teammate, according to Fowler.
After missing out on Walker, the Falcons appear poised to enter 2025 with A.J. Terrell and Mike Hughes as their starting outside cornerbacks.
Atlanta begins training camp July 24.