Former Falcons CB Signs with Vikings
Former Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah is on the move once again.
Okudah, who played in 13 games with nine starts for the Falcons in 2023 before signing with the Houston Texans in 2024, has agreed to a one-year contract with the Minnesota Vikings, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Minnesota is Okudah's fourth team in as many seasons.
Drafted No. 3 overall in 2020, Okudah battled injuries in each of his first two seasons, including a torn Achilles in the first game of 2021. He made seven starts in 10 games across the two campaigns. In 2022, he missed two games due to a concussion, though he started the other 15.
During his lone season in Atlanta, Okudah suffered an ankle injury during training camp that cost him the first two games of the season, and he missed another contest later in the year due to another ankle ailment.
Okudah fell out of favor in the Falcons' secondary as the season progressed. After a strong performance from then-rookie cornerback Clark Phillips III in place of the injured Okudah in Week 14, Phillips maintained the job for the remainder of the year.
The 6-foot-1, 205-pound Okudah played in less than a quarter of the Falcons' defensive snaps in Week 15, saw just four snaps in Week 16, failed to see the field in Week 17 and played only six snaps in the season finale.
With the Texans in 2024, Okudah missed nine games due to a hip injury suffered in Week 1. He played in six games overall, starting none, and recorded nine tackles with one pass defended. He was on the field for 19% of Houston's defensive snaps and 49% of its special teams snaps.
Now, Okudah joins a Minnesota secondary littered with questions -- and opportunity -- behind starter Byron Murphy.