Another Atlanta Falcons QB Option is Suddenly Available

The Atlanta Falcons will likely be adding at least one quarterback to their roster over the next several weeks, but who that ends up being will provide a lot of clarity moving forward.

Atlanta has been mentioned alongside several prominent players. Miami Dolphins and (former) Arizona Cardinals quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Kyler Murray have been floated as potential options for the Falcons. On Friday morning, a new player has emerged on the scene after a recent move by the Las Vegas Raiders.

Geno Smith will reportedly be released by the Raiders next week, barring a trade, by the start of the league year on Wednesday. The veteran signed a two-year, $75 million extension last offseason after being traded from the Seattle Seahawks for a third-round pick.

The Raiders were hoping that Smith would rekindle some of the success he found under Pete Carroll in Seattle. The quarterback started 35 games under Carroll, completing 67.5% of his passes for 8,6078 yards, 55 touchdowns, and 21 interceptions. Smith was a two-time Pro Bowler and won the AP Comeback Player of the Year in 2022. The duo made one playoff appearance together, but were eliminated in the Wild Card round.

Their time in Las Vegas did not materialize as the Raiders had hoped. Smith struggled, throwing an NFL-leading 17 interceptions to 19 touchdowns and 3,025 yards. He was benched mid-season for poor performance, but returned to start after the team’s struggles continued.

Carroll and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly (mid-season) were fired after just one season and a 3-14 record. The Raiders are expected to select Fernando Mendoza with the first pick in this spring’s NFL Draft.

Meanwhile, the Falcons will require a quarterback. Should they pursue one with an expectation that he will start games for them this fall, then Smith could be an adequate option for them to pursue.

Smith is not too far removed from playing top-15 caliber football in Seattle, and he has shown the ability to push the ball down the field. That willingness led to turnovers last season, but with some better guidance, it could work out in Atlanta.

If it does not end up being one of the aforementioned starters, the Falcons will have several options this offseason at quarterback. Should they opt for a backup option, they could choose from the likes of Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Jimmy Garoppolo, Zach Wilson, Trey Lance, or Sam Howell. All of those options will hit the free agency market next week.

How they ultimately address the position will indicate their feelings about the young Michael Penix Jr. and his potential future within the organization.