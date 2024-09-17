Atlanta Falcons Jessie Bates III gets Last Laugh vs Hostile Philadelphia Eagles Crowd
The Atlanta Falcons have their first win of the season after an astonishing comeback road victory against the Philadelphia Eagles.
While the offense was better this week than last, the defense played another 60 minutes of top-notch football for a second straight week.
First-year Falcons defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake’s unit kept Eagles star running back Saquon Barkley out of the end zone after he scored three touchdowns against the Packers in Week 1. Moreover, they limited the opposition's receivers to just eight yards per reception, with less than 200 total yards receiving on the evening.
Additionally, aside from the seemingly unstoppable ‘Tush Push,’ the defense only allowed one other touchdown. That touchdown occurred in the second quarter on a laser-accurate throw from Jalen Hurts, which just snuck by three Falcon defenders.
Overall, the defense kept Atlanta’s offense within striking distance all game long, and safety Jessie Bates III was the ship's captain.
On the evening, Bates III had 12 total tackles, 2 PBUs, and one tackle for loss. However, two of his plays were major pillars in the team’s victory.
With less than five minutes in the third quarter, Philadelphia’s offense was in the heart of Falcons territory inside the ten-yard line.
With just three yards needed to get the first down, Hurts and company tried to connect on a ten-yard out to Smith, which the Falcon's star safety recognized at the top of the route and closed with swiftness to get the touchdown-saving PBU.
While an outstanding football play, the former Cincinnati Bengal saved his best for last after the heaven-sent, go-ahead touchdown drive from ‘Captain Kirk’ with less than a minute left.
With 34 seconds remaining in the game and down one point, the Eagles only needed between 30 and 40 yards to attempt a potential game-winning field goal. However, Bates III and linebacker Kaden Ellis never let that possibility come to fruition.
The game-sealing interception was the cherry on top of not only him but the entire defense as well. Even the Eagles starting quarterback had to tip his cap to them after the game’s end.
"I have much respect for that team we just played and that defense. They had two great safeties, a great DB group, and they were disruptive up front. When they had the opportunity to score in the end, they did. Much respect to them.” Jalen Hurts said.
Ultimately, the 6-1 200-pound safety had the last laugh after a rude welcoming to Philadelphia on Monday Night Football.
"Driving in this place, you're getting flicked off," Bates said. "Little kids flicking you off. It's a crazy atmosphere. This is a playoff atmosphere. For us to look back at this, maybe when we are in the playoffs, it shows each other we can do it. We can stick together, have a lot of grit, a lot of mental toughness and come out with a win."
His final play of the game, which sealed the victory, was the sweetest revenge for him.
"I hit the Dirty Bird," Bates said. "That's my flicking them back off."