Former Falcons DL Announces Retirement
Former Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman John Cominsky, who spent the past three years with the Detroit Lions, announced his retirement from the NFL in an Instagram post Monday.
"After (six) years in the NFL, I am officially medically retiring," Cominsky said in the post. "I am proud of the career I had, but have accumulated a combination of injuries that are overwhelming my desire to continue playing.
"Thank you to the Atlanta Falcons for believing in me and drafting and drafting an under the radar D-II prospect. Thank you to the Detroit Lions for grabbing me off waivers and giving me a second contract and allowing me to show what I can do as an NFL starter."
Cominsky was a fourth-round draft pick by the Falcons in 2019 and played in 10 games as a rookie, logging 11 tackles, two quarterback hits and a half-sack. He followed suit by playing in 13 games and making his first NFL start in 2020, recording 28 tackles, three tackles for loss, a trio of quarterback hits and one sack.
In 2021, Cominsky played in just four games and saw only 13 total defensive snaps with 48 more coming on special teams. He tallied two tackles and one tackle for loss in his limited action.
The Falcons released Cominsky after the 2022 NFL Draft, and the Lions claimed him off waivers five days later. Viewed as a project player upon entering the league out of the College of Charleston, Detroit helped put Cominsky's pieces together.
During his first year with the Lions, the 6-foot-5, 285-pound Cominsky saw action in 14 games and made eight starts. He finished the year with 30 tackles, four sacks, five tackles for loss and 12 quarterback hits.
Cominsky followed suit with a strong 2023, playing 16 games with 11 starts and making a career-high 36 tackles. He added two sacks, two tackles for loss and eight quarterback hits.
Then, the 29-year-old Cominsky never played another competitive snap. He tore his MCL during training camp in July 2024 and did not recover in time to hit the field as the Lions lost to the Washington Commanders in the divisional round.
He was an unrestricted free agent at the time of his retirement.
Cominsky finished his career with 57 games played, 20 starts, 107 tackles, 7.5 sacks and 11 tackles for loss.