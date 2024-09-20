How Falcons Plan to Get 'Very Creative' in Using 'Superstar' LB Kaden Elliss
Kaden Elliss started the play lined up between the right guard and tackle, his eyes on Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.
The Atlanta Falcons' inside linebacker and reigning tackles-for-loss leader took one step forward, stopped and looped around to the other side of Philadelphia's offensive line. Dipping under the block of Eagles left guard Landon Dickerson, Elliss closed on Hurts.
Atlanta held a 22-21 lead over Philadelphia with less than 30 seconds remaining. The Falcons' defense needed a big play. Elliss provided it.
Hurts targeted receiver DeVonta Smith down the left sideline -- but as he began to throw, Elliss hit him. The hurried pass flew wide left of the target, and Falcons safety Jessie Bates III intercepted it, sealing Atlanta's improbable road victory.
Bates, who had a team-high 12 tackles, two passes defended and the game-winning takeaway, won NFC Defensive Player of the Week. He quickly gave credit to Elliss, noting the interception may not happen without his pressure and hit on Hurts.
Perhaps nothing better represents Elliss than that -- impacting the game in a variety of ways while elevating Atlanta's defense in the process.
"It was the same thing I was trying to tell everybody before we even started the season: I think he's a superstar," Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said Wednesday.
Elliss, who signed a three-year, $21 million contract with the Falcons in the spring of 2023, had a strong first year with the organization, posting 122 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, four sacks and six quarterback hits.
But the structure in which Elliss is playing is now entirely different.
Elliss is working with a plethora of new coaches, from Morris and defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake to inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud. Schematically, the Falcons have transitioned from a 4-3 base to a 3-4.
There's a learning curve attached not only to the principles of Lake's system but the alignment of each player within it. Atlanta spent the summer trying to figure out where everyone fit -- and for Elliss, the answer has proven straightforward: everywhere.
"He has a unique skill set," Morris said, "where he can rush the passer, he can cover, he can run, use his hand usage, get on and off blocks, play on the line of scrimmage, play off the line of scrimmage. He has a lot of really good tools that are a lot of fun for coaches."
The fun comes in figuring out how best to utilize the laundry list of roles Elliss can play. Lake noted accentuating such strengths is a mission he has for every player on the roster, but it's a goal perhaps best embodied by Elliss.
"He's a very good off the ball linebacker -- he's able to read it well, run downhill, run side-to-side, make tackles," Lake said. "But he's also extremely talented at rushing the passer and so we want to make sure we give him those opportunities to change the game.
"That obviously showed up in a big way the last play Monday night."
The pressure from Elliss and interception from Bates served as a fitting representation of each. Elliss had seven sacks with the New Orleans Saints in 2022 before signing with the Falcons. Bates finished third league-wide with six interceptions last season.
Bates is a two-time All-Pro. Elliss has long flown under the radar -- but not inside the Falcons' building.
Morris touted Elliss's physicality while noting he carries the green dot on his helmet, which signifies he relays Lake's play call to the rest of the defense.
Whether it be communication, helping others align pre-snap or positioning himself at different spots each play, Elliss has a lot on his plate. And his workload won't be changing any time soon.
"You can expect more of that from him," Lake said. "He'll be off the ball, won't be blitzing, will be blitzing, off the line of scrimmage, blitz and not blitzing. We will be very creative with him and try to use his strengths."
Through the Falcons' first two games, Elliss has played all 139 defensive snaps. The 29-year-old has become a staple for Atlanta's defense and currently leads the unit with 20 tackles.
Morris described the Falcons' linebackers room as a coaches-esque environment littered with a bunch of "football meatheads" -- led by Elliss.
"Kaden's awesome," linebacker Troy Andersen said. "Extremely smart, detailed guy. Great person off the field -- easy to talk to, hang out with -- but extremely knowledgeable and intense on the field, and I think that's a great way to be."
The Falcons face a significant test at 8:20 p.m. Sunday, when they host the Kansas City Chiefs inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta's linebackers have a particularly tall task against Kansas City's high-powered offense, headlined by quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce.
The Chiefs' creative offense is led by head coach Andy Reid, who Lake called a first ballot Hall of Fame selection -- also an honor he gave to Kelce.
Elliss will be at the center of dissecting Kansas City's offense and may have his fair share of matchups with Kelce. But the Falcons are entering the primetime showdown with no fear.
And for Elliss, facing the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs in front of a national audience gives the Falcons a chance to send a league-wide statement -- one that may ultimately allow the sixth-year linebacker to show the rest of the league what Atlanta already knows.
"When you get to go against a team like this, it definitely stokes your competitive fire," Elliss said. "It's going to be a fun game. I'm excited to go against the best."