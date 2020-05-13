Falcon Report
Top Stories
Draft
Films
News

Keanu Neal is "doing great" on his way back on the field for the Atlanta Falcons

Malik Brown

Calm down everybody, Keanu Neal is doing great.

In a Tuesday radio appearance with local Atlanta station 92.9 The Game, Quinn spoke on the safety's status.

“He’s hitting all the marks you would hope he’d hit,” Quinn said. “He looks like himself in terms of speed and change of direction.”

Neal tore his Achilles against the Colts during Week 3 of last season. He had just returned from tearing his ACL the previous season in the opener against the Eagles.

When he’s on the field, Neal is the Falcons hard-hitting enforcer. He’s been a versatile player for the defense, being able to make plays in the open field and play in the box to stop the run. When Neal is playing, the Falcons defense is at its best.

The Falcons have had to make ends meet the past two years without Neal, moving Ricardo Allen to strong safety and inserting Damontae Kazee at free safety. Allen isn’t the same player as Neal physically, but as far as reading plays and knowing where to be, both players are good in that department.

With Neal having back-to-back season-ending injuries, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Falcons decided to take things slow with him as the season starts. They would not want to risk any further injury with him, as he was a key part of the defense in his first two seasons.

It will be a sight to see if Neal is able to return to the same player he was before the injuries.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

'Protecting the Nest' Atlanta Falcons & COVID-19: Looking at Potentially Starting the 2020 Season with No Fans

What does the beginning of the Atlanta Falcons schedule look like with no fans?

Dave Holcomb

A way-too-early look at 2020: Preseason Week One vs. Miami Dolphins

Over the next few weeks, we will take a look at the Falcons' 2020 schedule.

Rashad Milligan

Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn embracing virtual offseason

How is Dan Quinn handling the 2020 virtual offseason?

Dave Holcomb

Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 15: Can the Atlanta Falcons survive their 2020 schedule?

The Atlanta Falcons schedule is brutal. What kind of shot do they have to make the playoffs in a do or die season?

Brady Pfister

Falcons kicker Morten Andersen spreading his love of the NFL in his native country

Morten Andersen's game-winning field goal in the 1999 NFC Championship Game helped the NFL's popularity grow in Denmark.

Dave Holcomb

by

dmholcomb

Atlanta Falcons open as home underdog in 2020 opener vs. Seahawks

Atlanta Falcons open as home underdogs to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1 of the 2020 regular season. Despite offseason moves, Vegas still doesn't seem to like the Falcons.

Zach Hood

The Atlanta Falcons’ defense has a challenge on their hands.

The first four games could make or break the Falcons defense. How will they fare against some of the league's best teams?

Malik Brown

by

Footballfan55

Demi will tell you: The Atlanta Falcons have a tough 2020 NFL schedule from start to finish.

With just a glance at the the Atlanta Falcons' 2020 schedule, you can tell they're already scrambling to overcome their back-to-back 7-9 seasons.

William B. Carver

by

KittySpice

Saving the Falcons: Can the Atlanta Falcons survive the NFL's toughest 2020 schedule? Good question

From Russell Wilson to Aaron Rodgers to Tom Brady to Patrick Mahomes, the Atlanta Falcons have a scary 2020 schedule.

Terence Moore

A.J. Terrell is going to give "everything in him" to the Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons drafted Clemson Tigers cornerback A.J. Terrell in this years draft. The rookie is ready to give it his all

Christian Crittenden