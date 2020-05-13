Calm down everybody, Keanu Neal is doing great.

In a Tuesday radio appearance with local Atlanta station 92.9 The Game, Quinn spoke on the safety's status.

“He’s hitting all the marks you would hope he’d hit,” Quinn said. “He looks like himself in terms of speed and change of direction.”

Neal tore his Achilles against the Colts during Week 3 of last season. He had just returned from tearing his ACL the previous season in the opener against the Eagles.

When he’s on the field, Neal is the Falcons hard-hitting enforcer. He’s been a versatile player for the defense, being able to make plays in the open field and play in the box to stop the run. When Neal is playing, the Falcons defense is at its best.

The Falcons have had to make ends meet the past two years without Neal, moving Ricardo Allen to strong safety and inserting Damontae Kazee at free safety. Allen isn’t the same player as Neal physically, but as far as reading plays and knowing where to be, both players are good in that department.

With Neal having back-to-back season-ending injuries, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Falcons decided to take things slow with him as the season starts. They would not want to risk any further injury with him, as he was a key part of the defense in his first two seasons.

It will be a sight to see if Neal is able to return to the same player he was before the injuries.