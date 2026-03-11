Atlanta Falcons Add Former Georgia Bulldogs Linebacker

FLOWERY BRANCH – The Atlanta Falcons are continuing to fill out their linebacker room during the early parts of free agency. According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter , the Falcons are set to add former Dolphins and Cardinals LB Channing Tindall. He will sign a one-year deal with the team for an undisclosed amount.

Tindall joins a new-look linebacker room in Atlanta that will need to get redone after the loss of Kaden Elliss in free agency .

The Falcons Podcast: Spotify | Apple Pods | WATCH

Tindall played his college football with the Georgia Bulldogs, where he was a four-year contributor. He appeared in 50 games for the Bulldogs, where he tallied 108 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 12.0 sacks, and a forced fumble. He capped his college career off with a national championship during the 2021-22 season.

After his successful college career, Tindall was selected in the third round (No. 102) by the Miami Dolphins in the 2022 NFL Draft. He would go on to play in 44 for Miami over three seasons before being waived ahead of the 2025 season during final roster cuts.

His time on the market would not last long, and he would sign a one-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals as a member of the practice squad. Tindall would be added to the active roster on December 6th and would appear in seven games that season.

He has 24 career tackles over four seasons.

Similar to the other pieces Ian Cunningham has added to the linebacker room, Tindall will bring some solid athleticism to the Falcons. He ran a 4.447 40-yard dash (1.55 10-yard split), with a 42” vertical and 10’9” broad jump.

Other additions have included former Houston Texans linebacker Christian Harris and the restructuring of Troy Andersen’s contract . Both players, including Divine Deablo, offer some elite athletic traits that Jeff Ulbrich will be able to deploy this season.

Despite the draft capital, Tindall’s contributions have come almost exclusively on special teams, representing about 96.5% of them. He will likely play that role in Atlanta, likely replacing the role of Josh Woods.

After the loss of Elliss this offseason, and the type of additions the team has made thus far, it is likely that Atlanta may not be finished filling out this position.