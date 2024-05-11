Atlanta Falcons Kirk Cousins Debuts in CBS Quarterback Rankings
The Atlanta Falcons targeted quarterback Kirk Cousins in free agency for a reason. His arrival in Atlanta is expected to turn the Falcons into the favorite in the NFC South this season.
Based on his quarterback rankings, CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin shares that expectation.
Benjamin ranked Cousins outside the top 10 on his quarterback rankings list. However, at No. 14, Cousins came in as the clear top signal caller in the NFC South on Benjamin’s list.
“Under pressure to make good on his big free-agent deal after the Falcons ' surprise first-round pick of Michael Penix Jr,” Benjamin wrote. “Cousins adds much-needed reliability to an ascending Atlanta squad. Going on 36 and coming off an Achilles tear, he still projects as a steady play-action rifle.”
Cousins was sandwiched between Detroit Lions’ Jared Goff at No. 13 and Jacksonville Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence at No. 15.
The next closest NFC South signal caller was Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Baker Mayfield at No. 20. Derek Carr of the New Orleans Saints and Bryce Young of the Carolina Panthers were ranked No. 26 and 31, respectively.
Cousins played very well in the first half of 2023. Based on his performance, he probably warrants top 10 quarterback consideration.
The Falcons Podcast: Watch | Spotify | Apple Pods
But Cousins missed the second half of last season because of a torn Achilles. For that reason, he’s probably rightfully ranked at No. 14.
New York Jets’ Aaron Rodgers missed nearly all of the 2023 season, and he came in at No. 11 on Benjamin’s list.
Offseason quarterback lists, though, are very subjective. This year in particular, there’s probably very little consensus.
Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes was an easy choice for No. 1 on Benjamin’s list. But some will likely take issue with San Francisco 49ers’ Brock Purdy coming in right after Mahomes at No. 2.
The reigning two-time MVP Lamar Jackson isn’t in the top 5 quarterbacks according to Benjamin. Jackson came in at No. 6.
Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen, Cincinnati Bengals’ Joe Burrow and Houston Texans’ C.J. Stroud were ahead of Jackson in the top 5.
Cousins went 4-4 as a starter last season with 18 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. He averaged 7.5 yards per attempt and completed 69.5% of his passes as well.