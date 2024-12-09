As Kirk Cousins Struggles, Falcons Prepare to Face Desmond Ridder
The Atlanta Falcons' defense will see a familiar face under center during the team's Monday Night Football clash with the Las Vegas Raiders on Dec. 16.
Desmond Ridder, who was drafted by the Falcons in the third round in 2022 and started 17 games during his two-year tenure, will be the Raiders' starting quarterback after injuries to intended starter Gardner Minshew and backup Aidan O'Connell.
The 25-year-old Ridder has completed 28-of-44 passes for 239 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions in four games this season. He started this year on the Arizona Cardinals' practice squad, as he failed to make the roster out of camp.
Las Vegas signed Ridder just under two months later, and he's been the team's reserve option ever since.
Ridder's time in Atlanta ended ceremoniously. He struggled across 13 starts last season, completing 64.2 percent of his passes for 2,836 yards, 12 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while being benched twice.
The Falcons lost Ridder's final three starts, and owner Arthur Blank dubbed his team's quarterback play "deficient" the day after firing then-head coach Arthur Smith.
Now, Atlanta finds itself in a somewhat similar situation. Four-time Pro Bowl quarterback Kirk Cousins, Ridder's replacement, has struggled over the past four games, as he's failed to throw a touchdown pass while tossing eight interceptions.
Uncoincidentally, the Falcons haven't won since the last time Cousins threw for a score, which came Nov. 3 against the Dallas Cowboys.
But Atlanta is sticking with Cousins, and now he gets a chance to face the player he replaced -- while Ridder has plenty of motivation to further Cousins' struggles.