Falcons, Kirk Cousins Lose Trade Option as Steelers Sign Aaron Rodgers
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins has lost perhaps his best remaining trade destination.
Four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers informed the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday he plans to sign a one-year contract and play with the Steelers in 2025, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Rodgers will fly to Pittsburgh on Friday and participate in the team's mandatory minicamp next week.
With Rodgers going to the Steelers, Cousins is left without a viable destination to satisfy his goal of being a starting quarterback in 2025 -- at least for this phase of the offseason cycle. ESPN previously reported Cousins was the Steelers' Plan B if Rodgers opted against playing another season.
Instead, Rodgers is headed to the Steel City, and no other teams are actively seeking a starting quarterback. Thus, Cousins will be forced to play the waiting game -- perhaps until training camp, the preseason or into the regular season -- and monitor the health of quarterbacks around the NFL.
The 36-year-old Cousins started 14 games during the 2024 season,completing 66.9% of his passes for 3,508 yards, 18 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. He was benched for first-round pick Michael Penix Jr., who's now Atlanta's starter moving forward.
Cousins approached Falcons management expressing his intentions to play elsewhere in 2025, so long as a starting opportunity accompanied it. Atlanta has publicly expressed its interest to keep Cousins as a backup to Penix, but Cousins hasn't attended OTAs and, according to offensive coordinator Zac Robinson, has been "in and out" of the facility this offseason.
ESPN insider Adam Schefter said Tuesday on his podcast that "nothing seems close at the moment" with Cousins, who "seem(s) connected and committed to Atlanta for at least a time being."
Schefter believed that could change if the Steelers didn't land Rodgers. Instead, it's null and void -- and Cousins's pursuit of a new team is now back at ground zero.