Report: Some NFL Execs Not Buying Falcons Releasing Kirk Cousins
The clock is ticking for the Atlanta Falcons to make a decision on the future of quarterback Kirk Cousins, who's expected to be released or traded this offseason.
But Atlanta's decision may not be as imminent as expected.
ESPN's Dan Graziano reported Sunday that Cousins's $10 million roster bonus, which hits if he's still employed by the Falcons on March 17, isn't a factor in Atlanta's timetable to part ways with the 36-year-old passer.
The Falcons paid Cousins some $62.5 million in 2024, and he will earn $27.5 million guaranteed in 2025, regardless of how many snaps he plays. As such, Graziano said if Atlanta believes Cousins has a legitimate trade mark, the additional $10 million won't impact the team's decision.
But Graziano added the "odds are more stronger" the Falcons won't find a big market for Cousins and will release him "at some point soon."
Cousins signed a four-year contract worth up to $180 million last March. He played only 14 games during the 2024 season, completing 66.9% of his passes for 3,508 yards, 18 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.
Over his final five starts, Cousins threw only one touchdown and nine interceptions while the Falcons went just 1-4. He later said he suffered right elbow and right shoulder injuries in a Week 10 loss to the New Orleans Saints, which started his slid.
Atlanta replaced Cousins with first-round rookie Michael Penix Jr., who went 58-for-100 passing for 737 yards, three touchdowns, three interceptions and one rushing score as a starter. The Falcons went 1-2 during Penix's starts, though both losses came in overtime when Atlanta's defense allowed touchdowns on the first drive of the extra period.
So, what's next for Cousins? Graziano believes the New York Giants would have interest in Cousins "once he's released ... and is available on a veteran minimum deal" due to the lofty salary he'll receive from Atlanta.
Fellow ESPN reporter Jeremy Fowler pitched the Cleveland Browns as an option, and Cousins, who spent multiple seasons with Browns coach Kevin Stefanski in Minnesota and will be cheap for whoever signs him, makes sense.
But Fowler also said, surprisingly, "not every team official" has bought into the idea Atlanta will outright release Cousins, even with his financial situation.
Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Raheem Morris have held their cards close to their chest, and their final decision may not be truly known until the team announces it -- which is expected to occur within the next two weeks.