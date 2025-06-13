Falcons Have 'Lot of Belief' in a Kyle Pitts Breakthrough. It's All in the Details.
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The spotlight easily finds Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts.
He's 6' 6" and 250 pounds. He's the highest-drafted tight end in NFL history. And whether it be about a resurgent season or summer trade speculation, he's a contentious subject who's never far from the topic of conversation.
Beneath the spotlight, Falcons head coach Raheem Morris feels Pitts has developed into a complete tight end -- but the bright lights only show a player who hasn't matched the heights of a historic rookie season nor met the expectations placed on his big, burly shoulders.
"It's always hard to accomplish the goals that everybody else wants for him," Morris said Tuesday. "Some of that pressure that lives on his chest is really accumulated by himself and us -- and us, I mean, us as the media, because of how high he was drafted and how he's projected."
Pitts recorded 47 catches for 602 yards and four touchdowns in 2024, but nearly half of his production came during a four-game stretch in October, when he logged 21 receptions for 314 yards and a pair of scores.
The Falcons have supported the 24-year-old Pitts throughout the offseason, though they've also been outspoken about his need to refine the minute aspects of his game. He physically wasn't able to do that during OTAs or mandatory minicamp due to a foot injury, though he attended each team meeting and was active inside the building.
Yet as pressure mounts on Pitts to perform in a contract year, Morris believes the external narrative of his struggles is, at least partially, overblown -- though understandable.
"We’re very critical of a guy who had about 700 yards receiving and whatever amount of receptions he's had because of the spot that he got drafted, and rightfully so," Morris said. "So, there's some of the pressure that we all put on ourselves.
"But really pleased on what he can do when he gets back and really pleased on working with him throughout the process."
Atlanta doesn't plan on reinventing the wheel with Pitts's role.
Since entering the league in 2021, Pitts ranks second among tight ends with 13.5 yards per reception, fifth in receiving yards (2,651), 10th in receiving yards per game (43.5), 17th in catches (196) and 21st in receiving touchdowns (10). For his career, 119 of Pitts's 196 receptions have gone for first downs.
The Falcons anticipate Pitts remaining a focal point of their passing game.
"He's a big-time mismatch, a big-time matchup problem," Morris said. "When you get a chance to get him one of those matches, you can absolutely exploit those things. He's one of those guys that goes out on third down, was actually able to move the chains, creating that threat for you in that mismatch situation.
"Most of the time his big-time role has been the pass game."
But Morris saw Pitts refine his skill set under tight ends coach Kevin Koger in 2024. Pitts grew as a run blocker, Morris said, and the Falcons ran plays behind him as a result. He's also a factor in pass protection, be it chipping defensive ends or down-blocking in play action sets.
None of that is flashy, but it underscores the idea Pitts has grown as a player -- even if his statistical regression suggests otherwise.
"He's developed his role as he's gone and become more of a complete tight end, so to speak," Morris said.
That, however, prompts the question: Why hasn't production followed?
Pitts caught 68 passes for 1,026 yards and one touchdown as a rookie in 2021. He's third all-time in receiving yards by a first-year tight end. Pitts saw 110 targets that season, and he hasn't received more than 90 since. It's also worth noting that 2021 is the only time in Pitts's four-year career where the Falcons haven't changed quarterbacks during the season.
In 2022, Pitts played in 10 games but caught only 28 of 59 targets, collecting 356 yards and two touchdowns. He tore his MCL and PCL in Week 10, missing the rest of the season and significant time during the offseason.
Pitts took a step in the right direction statistically in 2023, grabbing 53 passes for 667 yards and three scores, but he regressed in targets, catches and receiving yards in 2024.
Nothing held Pitts back from more production last season, Morris said, and nothing will hold him back in 2025. He merely needs to seize the moment.
"It's just a matter of going out there and doing it," Morris said. "He has all those things, all those opportunities and they'll present themselves again. I’ve got a lot of belief in him. A lot of that comes with belief.
"A lot of that comes with us as an organization really focusing on some of the details and getting them some of the stuff that we can get them done."
Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson said much of the same, referencing "details." It's a loaded word. With a steady nod, Morris acknowledged there are smaller -- perhaps unseen -- aspects Atlanta wants to see Pitts evolve.
One of them is improving his cuts during routes. Another is working with quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who made three starts to close last season. Penix and Pitts have thrown together at various points this offseason, even though Pitts was unable to participate during OTAs and minicamp.
Morris said he likes where Pitts and Penix's connection stands and how it grew down the stretch in 2024. Penix targeted Pitts 10 times across three games, resulting in seven catches for 66 yards and a game-tying touchdown late in regulation against the Washington Commanders.
That touchdown -- Penix's first passing score as a professional -- gives Morris hope that Pitts has better days on the horizon.
"The big-time seam catch at the end of the game, the timing it takes and requires to get those things done, and that critical of a moment," Morris said. "Those are more the moments we want to see as an Atlanta fan, as an Atlanta coaching staff, as a fan base. So, those are the things you really want to have.
"It takes time on task, and when you get a chance to get that time on task, you really feel good about it."
Yet even without as much time on task as originally planned, Morris still feels confident in Pitts entering 2025. There aren't many players as big, fast and versatile as Pitts, who's proven he can play anywhere from in-line tight end to wide receiver.
That's why external frustration and confusion arises when production doesn't come with it. Still, Pitts's tools are too unique -- he's nicknamed "The Unicorn" for a reason -- and impressive for the Falcons to quit him.
"He's super talented. That’s always going to be the thing that gives you hope for Kyle, right?" Morris said. "He was a very high pick for us that we’ve got a lot of confidence in."
Pitts's rookie contract expires after 2025. He has one more season to get back to the heights he reached as a rookie. The key to capitalizing? Penix, whose strong left arm and gunslinger mentality opens passing windows that most quarterbacks can't access.
Morris believes that, with accumulated reps this offseason, Penix can help Pitts accomplish his goals.
"He's got very high standards for himself," Morris said about Pitts. "I feel really good about those two working together and absolutely getting a better result."
But will it be good enough to satisfy the expectations of fans and pundits alike? Will it quiet discussions about Pitts failing to live up to the hype of being the draft's No. 4 overall pick in 2021? Will it alleviate the pressure from Pitts's shoulders?
Those are the questions that come with living in the spotlight. Now, Pitts has 17 games to put on a show -- and perhaps give the Falcons a lasting impression as good as his first.