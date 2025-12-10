Falcons Still Have One Thing They Focus On After Dismal 2025

FLOWERY BRANCH – The Atlanta Falcons find themselves in a difficult spot after having lost their seventh game of their last eight. The stretch of games derailed their season, guaranteeing that they would finish outside the postseason and below .500 for the eighth consecutive season.

Despite their own shortcomings this season, the Falcons understand that they still have four games left to salvage something positive from 2025. Head coach Raheem Morris even thinks they could take that a step further in the next month.

The Falcons Podcast: Spotify | Apple Pods | WATCH

“You never want to be in this spot. But really, the job is to go out and play spoiler right now,” Morris said Monday. “You've got a Tampa Bay Buccaneers team on Thursday that we've got a lot of respect for, that we love to play. That's always a highly competitive football game. I expect no different. I love the fact that our guys get to get back on the grass and go out there and take another shot at it.”

The Falcons have a handful of games on their slate that could prove to be important, at least for one of the two teams. First, on Thursday, against a Tampa Bay Buccaneers squad that is still in range of winning a sixth-straight NFC South title. Later, they could throw a wrench into the Los Angeles Rams’ season with a win (and make their 2026 first-round pick a little less advantageous in the process).

It is not much, but it is something for a Falcons team that hopes to finish the slate strong.

“We got some high-character people in our building, and now we've just got to go look at the tape,” Morris finished. “We've got to go figure out from a team and collective group what we need to do to win this football game, because that's the only thing that really matters.”

Playing out the remainder of a lost season will be a tough pill to swallow for a team that came into the year with hopes of ending a postseason-less stretch, but will ultimately come up short.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins has no doubt that this team will continue to show and fight for each other over the season’s final month.

What happens next for the Atlanta Falcons? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Falcons news delivered to your inbox daily!

“Anytime you're four and nine, your mental state isn't where it would be if you're nine and four,” Cousins said. “You have to just keep working, have great energy, great attitude, laser focus, and I think that's something you, as a professional, you have to take pride in. I don't go up and down based on our record. I just kind of have my process, have my routine and whether we're winning, losing, that shouldn't change in theory. Certainly, is it easier to come into work after a win? Absolutely. But your steady process should be just that. That's kind of the way I've always tried to approach it. I think our locker room does the same.”

The Falcons won’t reach the goals they set back in September, but the next month still offers a chance to prove something about their makeup. Spoilers or not, wins won’t fix the season, but effort and execution can still shape what comes next.

Cousins insists the team will keep fighting, and Morris believes they can still disrupt someone else’s season. For a franchise stuck in an eight-year loop of losing, even that small spark matters. The climb back starts with how they finish, even if the finish line comes long after the stakes have disappeared.