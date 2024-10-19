Falcons Place Starting Defender on Injured Reserve, Sign DB
The Atlanta Falcons will be without one of their starting defensive players for at least the next four weeks.
Atlanta placed outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter on injured reserve, the team announced in a press release Saturday afternoon. Carter, who started the Falcons' first five games, was previously ruled out for Sunday's game with a concussion.
Initially considered to be battling an illness, Carter missed Wednesday's practice. The Falcons altered his status Wednesday evening, changing "illness" to "concussion." He did not participate Thursday or Friday.
In Carter's place, Atlanta signed cornerback Kevin King to the 53-man roster. King, a second-round pick by the Green Bay Packers in 2017, was released by the Falcons on Oct. 12 but re-signed to the practice squad Oct. 13. He played in Atlanta's 38-20 win over the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 14 after being elevated from the practice squad.
Falcons special teams coordinator Marquice Williams touted King's impact in the game's third phase.
"He's a good football player," Williams said Thursday. "He has length, athletic ability, has great IQ. He cares, which is first and foremost. Getting guys that started on defense before and now their role as special teams, he loves his role and he accepts his role and he wants to be the best at his role.
"He cares, and the players know that. It's awesome to see that."
The Falcons elevated cornerback Natrone Brooks and outside linebacker Demone Harris from the practice squad to the active roster. It's the first gameday promotion for both players.
Atlanta (4-2) hosts the Seattle Seahawks (3-3) at 1 p.m. Sunday inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.